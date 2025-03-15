Beyond the Jerte Valley: the destinations of Spain to enjoy flowering

The Arrival of spring Bring with it one of the most impressive natural shows: the Cherry Flowering.

Walk through the show offered by cherry trees in flower of the Jerte Valley this spring

Although in the collective imaginary this phenomenon is associated with Japan, in Spain you can also find places where The landscape is transformed into a sea of flowers White and pink.

While the Jerte Valley is the destination par excellence to enjoy this phenomenon, there are other corners in the peninsula where it is possible to marvel with The flowering of these fruit trees.

1. JERTE VALLEY (Extremadura)

The Jerte Valley It is, without a doubt, the Epicenter of Cerez Flowering in Spain. Every year, between the end of March and the beginning of April, more than one and a half million cherrys dye the slopes of this Extremadura region, attracting thousands of visitors.

In addition to the impressive landscape, the area celebrates the Flower cherry partywith cultural, gastronomic activities and guided routes that allow to better know the tradition and history of this crop.

2. Fifth of Los Molinos (Madrid)

For those who seek to enjoy a similar landscape without leaving the capital, the Fifth of the mills is the ideal place. This Madrid park is filled with color every year with the flowering of their almond trees and cherry treescreating an idyllic corner in the city.

The best time to visit it is usually between the end of February and the beginning of March, when the trees reach their maximum splendor and give unforgettable postcards.

3. Flowering in Cieza (Murcia)

In the region of Murcia, the town of Cieza is famous for the “flowering of cieza”, a natural phenomenon in which not only cherry trees, but also peach, apricot and almond trees wear the landscape with pink and white tones.

This show usually takes place between February and March and is a unique opportunity to enjoy hiking trails, guided tours and cultural events that revolve around the ephemeral beauty of spring.

4. They are Servera (Mallorca)

On the island of Mallorca, almond trees are The protagonists of the spring flowering. In the town of Son Servera, every year the “FIRA DE LA FLOR D’ARESTLER”, A holiday that pays tribute to the almond and its importance in the local economy.

During this event, in addition to contemplating the beauty of flower fields, visitors can taste products derived from almond and learn more about its traditional cultivation.

5. The peaches of Calanda (Teruel)

Famous for his peach with designation of originthe municipality of Calanda, in Teruel, also offers a beautiful natural show when the peaches enter flower.

The flowering of these trees usually occurs in April, becoming a perfect option for those who seek to enjoy this phenomenon a little later in the season.

Enjoy flowering throughout Spain

Beyond the Jerte ValleySpain has a wide variety of destinations where the flowering of cherry trees and other fruit trees Transform landscapes into true postcards spring.

From the urban cherry trees to the Peach of Calandaeach region offers a unique experience to connect with nature and enjoy the arrival of spring at its expression.