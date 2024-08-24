Have you ever come back from the beach and noticed a red, itchy, and painful streak on your head? It indicates that you have been sunburned, and depending on the degree of sunburn, it can be annoying and painful. This happens because we tend to forget that the scalp is skin, like the skin on our face, and it also needs sun protection. But incorporating it into our daily routine is not as simple as using a standard sunscreen, and its use raises many doubts. Feeling that it makes hair greasy, dirty, or spoils its appearance is often the main deterrent; however, these products are increasingly gaining interest.

Last July, a report by Spate, an online trend analysis platform, indicated that the search for hair sunscreens had increased by 13.2% in the last year, with special interest in multifunctional and hybrid formulas. “Dermatologists recommend protecting the scalp from ultraviolet radiation all year round, but it is essential in summer. People who are most prone to sunburn are those with less dense hair coverage or androgenetic alopecia. The areas most vulnerable to sunburn are the top of the head, the hairline on the forehead and the nape of the neck and neck if short hairstyles are worn,” explains Dr. Pablo Fonda, dermatologist at GEDET, Gómez Ulla Hospital and the Madriderma Project.

Does hair protect from the sun?

The answer is simple: yes. The study Human Hair as a Natural Sun Protection Agent: A Quantitative Study, Published in 2015, it was the first to analyse the hair ultraviolet protection factor (HUPF) which measures the level of blocking offered by hair based on its density, thickness and colour. Among the conclusions, it indicates that blond, red and white hair, all with less melanin, are less protected; as well as fine hair, sparse manes and cuts that leave ears, neck or nape exposed. “Ultraviolet radiation worsens the growth of hair follicle cells, and increases the likelihood of autumn hair loss due to effluvium. In addition, the sun affects hair proteins made up of structural amino acids. Some of its chemical components absorb ultraviolet radiation and free radicals are formed, which cause the bonds that give strength to the hair fibre to break. The longer the sun is exposed, the more likely it is that the fibers will be altered by the separation of the keratin and, little by little, the hair loses resistance and its shape and volume worsens,” says trichologist Claudia Bernardez, clinical director of the AB Derma Clinic in Madrid.

Sunburns are annoying and can be serious in the long run. The first sensation is that the scalp is red, itchy and sore. The sun wreaks havoc on this area and the most dangerous thing is that because of the presence of hair, many signs go unnoticed. “People with baldness or thinning hair are at greater risk of skin lesions that can develop into cancer. In fact, 80% of skin cancers occur on the head and neck, which are the parts most exposed to solar radiation and which we tend to overlook,” explains Dr. Fonda. What makes these types of lesions worse is that they are often overlooked. “We must pay attention to new lesions such as spots, moles, or lumps that have appeared suddenly and are growing quickly. Many people forget about this area because it is a difficult place to self-examine,” says the doctor. A regular examination of the skin, including the scalp, is essential to prevent cancer and detect other skin conditions early. “It is advisable to perform monthly self-examinations and to visit a specialist for a complete examination. These measures certainly allow us to identify the appearance of new moles or changes that could be an early sign of melanoma. It is important to examine the scalp with a comb to separate the hair into strands,” says Dr. Carlos Portinha, clinical director of the Insparya Group.

Contrary to popular belief, a complete skin examination at a dermatological consultation includes the scalp as a fundamental part. “It is one of the areas that dermatologists usually examine, although sometimes it is difficult to see due to the abundance of hair,” says Dr. Fonda. It is also useful to ask your hairdresser, while combing or cutting your hair, to point out anything that may be suspicious, so that you can then review it with the dermatologist.

Is sun protection necessary on the scalp?

Although a thick head of hair can block the sun’s rays to a certain extent, the radiation always reaches the most exposed parts of the scalp, such as the hairline and the parting of the hair. “The scalp is part of our skin and as such, it needs protection. If we are going to be outdoors, it is advisable and necessary to use sunscreen, especially for people with low hair density. The ideal is to combine the use of scarves, hats and caps with an easy-to-apply sunscreen that does not leave greasy residue. Protecting it from the sun is essential to have strong and shiny hair,” explains Teresa Climent, a graduate in Pharmacy and technical manager by Nuggela & Sulé. When it comes to choosing the ideal texture, the market offers mists, sprays, sticks and powdered brushes that allow you to fine-tune your aim to protect areas such as the part, hairline or nape of the neck.

Is it necessary to use specific products for hair? “It is preferable, because they do not contain the same sun filters as those designed for the skin. Hair protectors are respectful of the hair cuticle, do not make the hair greasy, do not alter the texture of the hair and are water resistant,” adds trichologist Claudia Bernardez.

How to use scalp sunscreens

The same principle applies to the scalp as to the skin: the best protector is the one you are going to use, and few people choose creams or gels when applying it to the roots. The most sought-after are the mist formats, stick or powder. As a general rule, it is recommended to apply a specific sunscreen on the hairline, part and nape of the neck if you have short hair. It is only necessary to apply it to the entire scalp if your hair is very fine or you have bald spots. “I like powder formulas, which also act like a dry shampoo and do not leave a greasy residue. Another great alternative is mists or sprays that can be sprayed all over your hair without making it greasy. sticks “They are also very useful for specific areas,” explains hairdresser Juanjo Gabriel from the Bigudí salon. Dermatologist Pablo Fonda stresses the importance of combining topical photoprotection with hats, scarves or caps. “Accessories are essential, but we must ensure that they provide an adequate ultraviolet protection factor (UPF). It is best to choose those with a wide brim to avoid burns on the ears and neck.”

What happens if we get sunburned? “The most common symptoms are unsightly redness, which can also be accompanied by itching, irritation, pain and, after a few days, peeling in the affected area. Redness and irritation are usually due to a mix of inflammation and lack of hydration. To treat it, we must apply something topically that restores moisture levels and has a soothing action,” analyses the dermocosmetic director of Medik8, Estefanía Nieto. Dermatologist Pablo Fonda adds, “As with skin burns, the important thing is to avoid sun exposure again and take cooling measures such as applying dry local cold if there is irritation or pain. In some cases, we usually prescribe topical corticosteroids,” concludes Fonda.

The best sunscreens for scalp

1-Total Hair Protector, from Nuggela & Sulé

Courtesy of the firms

Keeps hair safe from the three major aggressions that hair is subjected to on a daily basis: ultraviolet rays, pollution and thermal tools. Total Hair Protector, by Nuggela & Sulé (€15.60) incorporates organic chia oil in a light texture, without greasy effect and fast absorption.

2-Solaire Hair Sunscreen by Rene Furterer

Courtesy of the firms

Spray Light with UVA and UVB filters to protect hair and scalp from the effects of the sun without leaving hair greasy or weighing it down. Apply Solaire Sunscreen by Renée Furterer (€23) by separating the hair into sections and on the areas of the scalp that are exposed.

3-Sun Stick, by Farma Dorsch

Courtesy of the firms

Stick in a solid gel format, fast-absorbing, light, transparent and matte, which protects from solar radiation and nourishes the skin. Sun Stick by Farma Dorsch (€29.90) is ideal for protecting specific areas such as the parting of the hair, tattoos and lips.

4-Protective Organic Scalp&Hair Mist, by Coola

Courtesy of the firms

Ultra-light mist rich in concentrated plant extracts with antioxidant action that protects against the sun, keeps colour intact and gives strength to damaged hair. Organic Scalp&Hair Mist, by Coola (€38.50) offers broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB radiation.

5-Protector (Re)setting 100% mineral powder SPF 30 from Supergoop!

Courtesy of the firms

These transparent, mattifying powders with SPF 30 are formulated with 100% mineral sun filters, ideal for applying to the part and hairline. (Re)setting 100% mineral power by Supergoop! (€34.99) allows you to reapply at will at any time of the day.