I approached Dartmoor at walking pace, via Tavistock, one of those little towns I don’t even know, of which there are hundreds in England. In the medieval town center, a large tractor had broken down, and the traffic was now slogging past it in slow motion. The driver stood at the side of the road with a sad face; he looked into some of the cars, obviously hoping to spot someone he knew who could repair them. Behind him, the traffic jam finally cleared, and it may have been the endless delay beforehand that made the arrival in Dartmoor so symphonic.