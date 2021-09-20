Many stories do not need particularly complex and articulated plots to prove themselves delicate and intense at the same time, showing how poetry and simplicity can be vehicles of narrative and stylistic strength. Beyond the Clouds – The little girl who fell from the sky from Nicke, published in Italy by J-POP Manga, proves to be perfectly in line with this meaning, presenting itself as a very delicate and fairytale manga, but which at the same time hides a very heartfelt metaphorical crudeness.

The plot has an extremely linear basis: the young man Theo he is passionate about books, lives alone after his parents leave and works in a factory in the yellow city, built according to the stylistic features of the steampunk aesthetic. One day he witnesses a strange little girl fall from the sky, My, different from all the others because it has angel wings: or rather, only one, because Mia has a deep wound on her back that shows how one of the two wings has been mysteriously torn. The little girl does not remember anything, and Theo decides to take care of her thanks also to the help of her work colleagues, trying to hide the true identity of the angel, because she would risk being in danger due to shady individuals who want to take possession of it.

Original title: Beyond the Clouds – La Fillette tombée du ciel

English title: Beyond the Clouds – The little girl who fell from the sky

Japanese release: 2018

Italian release: July 7, 2021

Number of volumes: 3 (in progress)

Publishing house: J-POP

Type: fantasy, adventure

Drawings: Nicke

History: Nicke

Format: 12.5 x 18, paperback with dust jacket, b / w

Number of pages: 208 We reviewed Beyond the Clouds via press volume provided to us by J-POP Manga.

Important influences

The atmospheres are very delicate, the author’s style is very childish and fairytale, although in some shots it is radically transformed showing adark and more mature soul because of the plot upheavals, still hidden in the mystery. The style, in this case, perfectly accompanies and marries the progress of the diegetic action, proving to be much more suited to the narrative distortions than what one might think at first glance. From this point of view, in fact, we must not be fooled by the graphic sector that many could mistake for too childish and sweet: without a doubt, Nicke’s trait is peculiar, but she has managed to build a story that fits well with this style.

As she stated, the author has always been influenced by Miyazakh works (there are many graphic and narrative references to Laputa – The castle in the sky) and the videogame saga of KINGDOM HEARTS, from which he takes the style of the characters and some backdrops (the cover clearly recognizes the reference to the tower of Crepuscopoli and the castle of Auropoli) as well as the atmosphere and the narrative scent.

Sometimes appearances can be deceiving

The events narrated in this first volume are very agitated, leaving no room for hesitation of any form, because immediately we are faced with critical issues to be resolved, under penalty of the end of the story itself. Such narrative speed suggests that the story will not go too far, precisely because of the author’s ability to go straight to the point of the matter without going beyond any relaxation and psychological deepening on the characters. The narration is therefore characterized by temporal ellipses, albeit very small, between one chapter and another, projecting the reader right away in the main narrative nodes. After all, Nicke claimed to have conceived the story as a single chapter, one oneshot that would have resulted in a tragic implication, but intense in its brevity. The hope she wanted to instill in this work led her to study a more articulated history, although characterized by structural essentiality also due to the subject matter. The story of two children from whom adverse fate has taken everything away focuses precisely on the infantile point of view, leaving out too complex insights that would, on the contrary, be directed towards an unsolicited adultization in this perspective.

Theo is a sixteen year old passionate about books and fantastic stories, in which he takes refuge so as not to think about the unfortunate events that have upset his life. One day he witnesses an event that upsets him: a little girl falls from the sky with a broken wing. Mia, this is her name, does not remember anything, but seems to be hiding a much darker and unspeakable secret. Theo decides to take care of her and help her fly again by building her a mechanical wing. But the threats are not lacking and the two young people will have to learn to defend themselves thanks also to the help of trusted friends.

Many references to fairy tales and purely fantasy elements could suggest that the story of Beyond the Clouds be childish and not at all interesting: as she taught us Made in Abyss the dress does not always make the monk, confirming how sometimes the aesthetics are nothing more than the visual appearance of a drawn story, hiding some implications much more raw and unbearable given precisely by the striking contrast between the two levels, the graphic and the narrative one. The first volume of Nicke’s manga does nothing but lay the foundations for the whole story that will unfold later on, but surely from the premises we can understand how we are not faced with a poetic and simplistic soft and sweetened narrative, but to a structured representation of human and perhaps superhuman cruelty.

A fairytale style

Nicke is distinguished, then, for her pictorial and meditated trait: born as an illustrator, her artistic conformation is characterized by a graphic approach inherent in design and painting, which is denoted by wonderful watercolor and gouache illustrations that characterize the cover and the inside pages. Even the boards of the manga are characterized by gray scale backgrounds, without exceeding in the use of screens but combining the pictorial style with the formal one of the comic boards. All this is delimited by a perhaps somewhat uncertain stroke, accustomed to light brushstrokes and not to the rigid nib, but in any case he is able precisely with his non-clear style to outline dreamlike settings and not precise faithful representations of reality. After all, the settings are surreal, characterized by an almost ghostly evanescence and by surreal elements that make not only the graphic sector decidedly sweetened, but also the narration that borders on different genres but at the same time afferent in a single work.

The Italian edition of J-POP it is very curated from an editorial point of view, presenting a rigid dust jacket and glossy cover, while the first pages are in color, with the author’s hand illustrations that stand out for their beauty. The last pages are dedicated to in-depth information on Nicke and on his work as an artist, thanks to an interesting exclusive interview that reveals some background of his career and his graphic and narrative influences. A great way to get to know a Japanese artist who had the merit of being published and appreciated first in France and then at home, confirming her notoriety and fame internationally thanks to her fantastic illustrations.