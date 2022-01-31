A week ago, Canadian musician Neil Young threatened Spotify with removing its entire catalog from the platform if it didn’t cancel comedian Joe Rogan’s anti-vaccine podcast. After the ultimatum and the inaction of the music giant in streamingHe kept his word. She was followed by Joni Mitchell, another rock legend and winner of eight Grammy Awards. Although Spotify claims to have removed more than 20,000 podcasts related to covid 19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and also that it will include warnings in the content, it has been in the crosshairs of multiple scientists and users for some time. In full controversy, other companies such as Apple or Amazon are trying to dominate the war of streaming.

The number of music subscribers on streaming has skyrocketed in recent years according to Statista. If in 2015 the figure reached about 76.8 million, at the beginning of 2021 it had already risen to 487 million. Most of them use Spotify (32%), according to a report from MIDiA Research, an analysis firm focused on the music industry. The rest of the users opt for services such as Apple Music (16%), Amazon Music (13%), Tencent Music (13%), YouTube Music (8%), NetEase Cloud Music (4%) or Deezer (2%). Both Tencent Music and NetEase Cloud Music are geared towards the Chinese market.

All these services exceed 70 million songs in their catalog. While in some it is possible to listen to music for free with some limitations, the paid subscriptions are quite similar: the individual one is usually around 10 euros and that of five or six users around 15 euros.

Knowing how much artists are paid on each streaming service is complicated, since some companies do not share information about it. Of the platforms analyzed in this article, Tidal is the highest paying, $0.01284 per play, as indicated by the portal Digital Music News. Apple claims to pay an average of $0.01 per listen. Amazon would pay $0.00402 per play; Spotify, between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream; and YouTube, $0.00069 per view. Also exist websites like Royalties Calculator that make an estimate of the earnings that various artists obtain in some platforms of streaming.

Although there are some differences between these platforms, the choice of one service or another will depend on what each user is looking for. EL PAÍS analyzes the free and paid options offered by the main music services in streaming.

Apple Music

After Young and Mitchell withdrew their catalog from Spotify, the Cupertino company has taken advantage of the pull to highlight the collections of both artists on its website. What’s more, in a tweet posted on Friday, defined Apple Music as “the house of Neil Young”. But the company has also not been spared criticism in recent months. Among his podcasts, he includes Steve Bannon’s. The former adviser to Donald Trump has been accused of spreading false election claims and encouraging protesters ahead of the storming of the Capitol. “Hell will break loose tomorrow,” he said on the eve of the assault on the Bannon’s War Room podcast.

Apple Musicwhose catalog includes more than 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists, share multiple features with Spotify. The user can create playlists, download songs to listen to offline, discover new songs based on what he likes or consult the text of them. It is also possible to listen to live radio stations and control playback through Siri – only if you have an Apple device.

The service also offers high definition sound and spatial audio content. Compatible with some headsets, this immersive format allows music creators to play with vocals, instruments and choirs to recreate the feeling of being together with the artists. Apple Music offers a free trial for three months. Then it costs 9.99 euros per month. There is also a family plan, which allows you to have up to six accounts for 14.99 euros per month, and one for students, for 4.99 euros per month.

Amazon Music

Amazon’s Strategy it is similar to that of Spotify. The company has several free and paid services: Amazon Music Free, Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. The first is for those who prefer not to pay in exchange for limited features and listening to ads. The main drawback of this option is that you cannot listen to any song. It is only possible to select specific songs from selected à la carte playlists.

Users of the annual Amazon Prime subscription (36 euros per year) have access to a little more music – some two million songs – and, in addition, they can download it to listen to it offline. To access the entire catalog of 75 million songs, you would have to subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited. After a free trial month, the cost is 9.99 euros per month or 14.99 euros per month if the family subscription is chosen – for six people. Like Apple Music, this last option offers content in spatial audio and high definition sound.

Youtube music

YouTube has also been in the spotlight for hosting content that spreads disinformation. Despite this, its music streaming platform was the one that grew the fastest in 2020, according to researchers from MIDiA Research: “YouTube Music is becoming for Generation Z what Spotify was for millennials half a decade ago.” This service allows you to play songs for free with ads. If you opt for a paid subscription, in addition to the advertising disappearing, you can listen to music in the background and download songs to play them offline.

One of its biggest attractions is the wide catalog of songs and video clips. Although the company does not give an official figure, it is possible to listen to multiple versions and covers of the same song or to amateur musicians who have uploaded their creations to the platform. After a free trial month, it costs 9.99 euros per month. The family plan, for 14.99 euros per month, is designed for five people over 13 years of age. The student one is worth 4.99 euros per month.

Deezer

Deezer also has various subscription options. The free one allows you to listen to streaming music with ads and randomly, create playlists or receive recommendations based on your musical tastes. For those who prefer to be able to choose from a catalog of more than 73 million songs, avoid ads, download music or view the lyrics, there would be Deezer Premium. This service also has a function called SongCatcher to find the name of a song that is playing. The individual subscription is worth 9.99 euros and the family subscription, designed for six users, 14.99 euros.

On some platforms, music files may be compressed for faster streaming, which may result in a loss of quality. Keep in mind that not everyone needs or has the right devices to play songs with optimal quality. But Deezer, like Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, offers a plan for the most audiophile. The HiFi subscription, which costs 14.99 euros per month after a free trial month, allows you to listen to music without loss of quality.

tide

Another alternative is Tidal, owned by musicians like Alicia Keys, Jay-Z or Jack White. This service, which has 80 million songs and 350,000 videos in its catalog, promises “a lossless and high-fidelity audio experience.” There are two types of subscription: Tidal HiFi and Tidal HiFi Plus. With them, you can listen to high-quality music without ads, track listening habits, and view playlists curated by experts. In addition, in the Tidal HiFi Plus option, the company ensures that it includes direct payments to the artist, one of the biggest controversies that drag the services of streaming: “Up to 10% of your subscription goes to the artists you listen to the most,” explains the company.

With Tidal HiFi Plus, in addition to the quality being even better (Master Quality Audio) and the option of immersive audio formats, part of the money goes to the user’s favorite musicians. “Up to 10% of the subscription goes to the artists you listen to the most”, ensures the company. Both subscriptions are paid, although it is possible to try them for free for 30 days. Afterwards, Tidal HiFi costs 9.99 euros per month and Tidal Hifi Plus, 19.99 euros per month. Students pay half. The family plan, which includes up to six accounts, costs €14.99 per month for Tidal HiFi and €29.99 per month for Tidal Hifi Plus.

How to import Spotify playlists to other services There are several websites designed to export Spotify lists and take them to other platforms. It is the case of Soundiiz, whose operation is quite simple. The first step is to log in from Soundiiz to Spotify and the music service you want to import a given playlist to. In a column on the left of the screen, the option to “transfer” appears. Just click on it, choose “playlists” and select the source platform —Spotify— and the destination platform —to which streaming music service you want to copy said list—.

It is also possible to manually select if you want to move the entire list or, on the contrary, if you prefer to leave some songs out. The process only takes a few minutes. In the free version of Soundiiz it is possible to repeat this step with each list one by one. If you want to transfer several at once or export them in text, you need a paid subscription. Do not forget that by giving access to this type of tool to several personal accounts, they can collect information about the user.

