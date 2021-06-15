Every second that Christian eriksen spent lying on the lawn of the Parken Stadion, in Copenhagen, was equivalent to a reflection in each of the fans, managers, colleagues and everyone who felt the moments of terror.
From the overexploitation of the players with their incessant schedule of matches, to the moral conscience of journalists and cameramen who were not clear about their work in these situations, absolutely everyone rethinked their role in the world and it was no wonder.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Among the most encouraging scenes that filled society with hope, probably that of Simon Kjær was the most significant, because he carried the most complicated moments like a true captain and left another reflection on the table: the first aid.
Footballer AC Milan started with the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to his partner and friend while he was in critical moments in which his life was hanging by a thread.
Was it necessary to see a scene of that caliber, in a global event and before thousands of spectators to make clear the vitality of first aid? It seems so, but now it’s worth it.
Simon Kjær he is one of the lucky ones who knew perfectly how to execute the procedure, but in an ideal world, anyone present should have known how to act as well as or better than him.
Of course, knowing first aid should be mandatory for athletes, but Why the limitation? It is about prevention in order to save lives. First aid should be a social norm, something that is instructed in schools and that serves to prevent tragedies.
Simon Kjær Y Christian eriksen They left a scene that should serve to raise awareness in society and make it clear that first aid and crisis management is just as important as any other subject taught in schools and of course in sports academies.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply