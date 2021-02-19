Along with the final titles of the series, a sweet melody begins to float that sounds as well known as it is enigmatic to the viewer. Before starting a campaign through networks to find out the name of the song and its interpreter, there is a technological path that beats any shortcut.

Music identification systems, just by bringing the phone closer to the sound source and recording about 15 seconds of the track, crawl through their music libraries to display the results on screen almost instantly.

These softwares -most work with the cell phone but there are also some exclusive computer- they are fast, remarkably accurate and they can recognize instrumental modulations and even the portion of a recorded sound, known in lingo as a sample.

And although the outcome is very effective and the process seems too simple, the technology behind these apps is quite complex, since they track a very specific part of each piece of music.

Thus, when one records a fragment with the cell phone, the search algorithm does not take into account the entire subject but rather analyze frequency points and compares that fingerprint against a database containing millions of traces.

Once you identify the matches, shows song name and artist or TV show, plus additional information such as lyrics and sharing options.

One of the most popular in this area is Shazam, which in 2017 was bought by Apple for $ 400 million. But there are other alternatives like SoundHound, Beatfind, Musixmatch or WhoSampled.

Although tracking is almost always free, if you want to listen to the whole song or access a more complete service, you have to buy the software.

Shazam. It is consulted by more than 100 million people around the world and has a growing database that contains more than 8 million files audio.

Avery Wang was its creator and for the soundings he considers two values: the frequencies of each note (treble, middle and bass) and the time each of these is found throughout the song.

In addition, you can open any song directly in Apple Music or Spotify, access the lists of the most popular songs and receive recommendations and suggestions.

SoundHounds recognizes hummed tracks. It is efficient although the free version has a lot of publicity.

SoundHound. He was Shazam’s great rival until he exceeded the short warnings that followed each other. One of its peculiarities is that you can hum a song so that it recognizes it.

Provides access to the biography of thousands of artists, allows adding lyrics to songs, has a world map with new releases, offers weekly lists with the hits of the moment.

Musixmatch. Although its main objective is to recognize song lyrics and display them in real time through its Floating Lyrics widget, it performs the recognition function with a high level of precision.

Another of its attributes is to expose the translation of the lyrics synchronized with the music, which can also be shared with a simple click through social networks.

WhoSampled. The enemy of DJs as it can recognize in real time, any mix that has been entered into the song.

WhoSampled. To discover the secret of any remix version, this app, in addition to identifying the performer, also records the samples that are hidden in those tracks.

As a complement, it warns if it is a cover or has fragments of others, if other versions have been made or any of its parts used for other compositions.

Beatfind. You can browse the songs on the album, read artist biographies, and discover the best tracks. Although it plays only a few seconds, it allows you to continue listening on Spotify, Deezer or YouTube. The history of all recognized tracks is saved in the app.

Other possibilities

TuneFind is the ideal site for fans of the themes that sound in series, movies and video games.

One option to remember that sound structure that rattles in the head is to appeal to the Google assistant, that records the humming, whistling or intonation of some verses and converts it into a sequence of digits that is checked against your digitized lists until you find some that are similar.

To facilitate inquiry, now offers an exclusive widget to place on mobile. In addition, this machine learning algorithm, according to the level of precision in the blowing, includes several results. The search engine, by approximation, offers a statistical estimate of each track.

Another interesting tool is the one offered by the site Tunefind, whose catalog includes soundtracks of all series, movies, popular television shows and video games.

To find the topic in this community of music lovers, just enter the title. Some series add the description of the scenes that include music, to facilitate the process even more.

