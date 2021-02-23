Health personnel vaccinate a woman against covid in the grounds of the old Son Dureta hospital, this Tuesday in Palma de Mallorca. CATI CLADERA / EFE

One of the big unresolved issues about covid vaccines is whether they will block transmission of the virus. What we know for sure is that these drugs prevent an infected person from getting worse and dying, and that is why the most vulnerable groups have priority, but it remains unclear whether they prevent contagion: that they prevent you from getting infected and that you infect others. others. Saving lives is the most important thing right now, but solving the pandemic requires stopping the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Only if vaccines hit this crucial point, and only if enough people are injected, p …