PG Esports, Italy’s leading tournament organizer, has announced the new program of Beyond PG, the Twitch channel dedicated to 360 ° entertainment. The daily columns of the channel are enriched starting from Monday at 10 with the first episode of Bar dell’Esports, where Francesco “Deugemo” Lombardo will accompany the spectators to discover the news of competitive gaming. On Tuesday, starting at 3 pm, there will be Gamer Room, the format that reveals the behind the scenes linked to the development and design of the most popular titles in the company of Gianluca “Ualone” Loggia, the well-known game designer Diego Ricchiuti and Simone “Akira ”Trimarchi, one of the best known faces of Italian Esport. To follow, at 5 pm, streamer Gianluca “Pingu16” Piscedda will present Time Machine !, a blast from the past among the main videogame series, both those that have been successful and those, more unfortunate, that have disappeared from the radar. The day ends at 9pm: during #GXCHATTING, Sim and the Game-eXperience kids will comment on the latest news from the gaming world together with the spectators.

The schedule continues on Wednesday at 11 with the new DigiTalk, in the company of Alessandro “MingusTV” Carrozzo and special guest stars for each episode. At 15.30 another format lands on Beyond PG: N3RDZONE, with the journalist Lorenzo Fantoni and the whole N3rdcore.it team. Gamer Room is also back on air on Thursday at 3pm, followed by the Cosplay Lounge at 9pm, a space designed for cosplay fans. On the last day of the week, two formats already known on the channel will alternate: Raffaele “IlSolitoMute” Bottone, will invite fans to spend Friday in his company by participating in his Quiz show, while Giulia “Juniper” Migliore will allow the public to put themselves in the shoes someone else’s with In My Shoes. Also, once a month Brainstream, the talk show with Dr. Mauro “Mauropsycho” Lucchetta, who each time will face a different guest with his “Psycho-interview”.