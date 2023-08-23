Beyond Paradise: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming

From Wednesday 23 August 2023 at 21.20 on Canale 5, Beyond Paradise will be broadcast, a British television series produced since 2023, born as a spin-off of the series Delitti in Paradiso. The series is produced by Lindsay Hughes and directed by Sandy Johnson, and stars Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton. The first season premiered in the UK from 24 February 2023 to 7 April 2023 on BBC One. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Humphrey and Martha leave London for Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the Devonshire coast. In the new town, Martha fulfills her dream of running her own restaurant, while Humphrey joins the local police force, but her change tests their relationship.

Beyond Paradise: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Beyond Paradise, but what is the full cast of the tv series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kris MarshallHumphrey Goodman

Sally BrettonMartha Lloyd

Zahra AhmadiEsther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jamie BamberArchie Hughes

Barbara FlynnAnne Lloyd

How many bets

How many episodes are planned on Channel 5 of Beyond Paradise? In all, three episodes of two episodes each will be aired (total: 6 episodes). The first Wednesday 23 August 2023; the third and last Wednesday 6 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 23 August 2023

Second episode: Wednesday 30 August 2023

Third episode: Wednesday 6 September 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see Beyond Paradise on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.