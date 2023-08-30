Beyond Paradise: plot and cast of the second episode, 30 August

Tonight, Wednesday 30 August 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5, Beyond Paradise is broadcast, a British television series produced since 2023, born as a spin-off of the series Delitti in Paradiso. The series is produced by Lindsay Hughes and directed by Sandy Johnson, and stars Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton. The first season premiered in the UK from 24 February 2023 to 7 April 2023 on BBC One. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode, the Shipton Abbott community is rocked when a beloved painting called the “Solo Mare” goes missing before it was sold to Louise Fitzallan by owner Terence Witham. The painting vanishes into thin air in a stroke that, at first glance, seems impossible. Humphrey does his best to find common ground with Archie, Martha’s ex-boyfriend. Humphrey receives a call from South West Police headquarters to meet with the Chief Superintendent.

In the second episode of the second installment of Beyond Paradise, Humphrey investigates the death of an unidentified man, who died of what appears to have been a heart attack, found in the center of a crop circle at North Farm. The only clue is the last page of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations tucked into a sock. The farm is owned by Andrew and Cassie Parker, who use the attention generated by alien sightings affecting the place to increase their income. Meanwhile, Archie helps Martha prepare for a visit from a food critic. Martha is facing a painful personal dilemma as she would like to tell Humphrey that she does not intend to continue undergoing IVF treatments. Archie tries to rekindle passion with Martha, her ex-girlfriend, by kissing her.

Beyond Paradise: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Beyond Paradise, but what is the full cast of the tv series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kris MarshallHumphrey Goodman

Sally BrettonMartha Lloyd

Zahra AhmadiEsther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jamie BamberArchie Hughes

Barbara FlynnAnne Lloyd

How many bets

How many episodes are planned on Channel 5 of Beyond Paradise? In all, three episodes of two episodes each will be aired (total: 6 episodes). The first Wednesday 23 August 2023; the third and last Wednesday 6 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 23 August 2023

Second episode: Wednesday 30 August 2023

Third episode: Wednesday 6 September 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see Beyond Paradise on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.