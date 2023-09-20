WhatsApp continues its transformation process into the total application. The company will launch “in the coming weeks” new functions aimed at allowing the user to perform actions in the application that go far beyond writing in the chat. For example, choosing a seat on the train, ordering food or reserving an appointment or table, all through customizable forms that each company can adapt.

“This gives businesses the ability to create tailored experiences within the conversations they have with their customers. For example, a bank can use our templates for its customers to make an appointment to open an account or an airline can offer passengers to make the check-in and choose a seat from WhatsApp,” said the founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, during a presentation in Bombay (India).

The goal is for the user not to leave WhatsApp, but to do more things within the application. “People will be able to carry out transactions much more quickly and comfortably, without having to jump to other apps or websites to complete their actions,” says Zuckerberg. The more time they spend on WhatsApp and the richer the activity they carry out in the application, the better the paid version can be sold to companies.

In the image, booking a trip and selecting a seat without leaving the chat that the user maintains with the company.

The company is also working on a company verification system that, similar to The goal is to give users more confidence that they are speaking to the correct interlocutor. That is important to ensure that WhatsApp gradually becomes the application in which we not only talk, but also buy (in the style of the Chinese WeChat).

These developments are accompanied by others related to the WhatsApp payment service, currently only available in India, Brazil and Singapore, although Meta wants to bring it to more countries in the future, according to company sources.

Since September of this year, the Meta application has launched WhatsApp broadcast channels in 150 countries, including Spain. It is the equivalent of Telegram channels, large distribution lists to which users can subscribe even though the sender and receiver do not know each other. The same thing can be done, for example, in X, where it is common to follow characters or institutions with whom you do not interact.

In-app advertising rumors

The tycoon did not say anything about the rumor that WhatsApp was planning to introduce advertising in its instant messaging service. So he assures it Financial Times in a piece published last week, in which he cites internal sources and alludes to the company’s need to increase revenue.

“We cannot be responsible for every conversation that each of our workers has, but we are not testing this [la introducción de publicidad en WhatsApp]”We are not working on it and it is not at all among our plans,” Joshua Breckman, Meta spokesperson, tells this newspaper.

