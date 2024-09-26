Mexico City — Many Mexicans will feel a deep sense of loss when the charismatic, nationalist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador leaves office on Sept. 30, and that is no surprise.

López Obrador himself has spent an inordinate amount of time talking about his legacy — and his place in history — during his six-year term, something he brings up in nearly every marathon daily briefing that begins at 7 a.m. But what legacy will the wrinkled, smiling López Obrador leave behind? It’s perhaps the ultimate question for a man obsessed with history, and one thing seems clear: He has changed the way politics is done in Mexico, perhaps forever. Unlike decades of reserved, distant presidents, López Obrador has built a deep personal connection with many Mexicans. He has stripped the office of the thousands of presidential guards, limousines and walled enclosures that once characterized it, saying that “there can be no rich government with poor people.” “He is a close politician, who remembers his father, his uncle, his grandfather,” said Carlos Pérez Ricart, a political analyst at the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE) in Mexico. Nor is it a coincidence. López Obrador constantly praises the traditional family and says it has saved the country. “He does yearn for a type of social structure from the 1970s in Mexico, he also yearns for the sense of family,” Pérez Ricart added.

He opted for support programs with an uncertain future

Will his legacy be like that of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose “New Deal” created enduring institutions like Social Security and home mortgage programs that resulted in a huge and stable middle class? The Mexican leader was a proponent of cash-entitlement programs, likes to compare himself to Roosevelt, and is thought of by many Mexicans with the same fondness that the more patrician Roosevelt once inspired. “I think he will be remembered as a president who started a great change, who thought about the people,” said Armando Lopez, 60, who works as a street cleaner. Marina Fiesco, an office worker taking a break in a Mexico City park with her 11-year-old son, expressed similar sentiments. “I feel like he did think about the people,” Fiesco said. “He’s not right-wing or left-wing, the president has to look out for the people.” Part of that connection is one he talks about more, and raises more questions about, than probably any other leader in the world. During his six-year term, he has held some 1,400 televised morning briefings that last an average of two and a half hours each. He tells jokes, talks about his favorite foods, lashes out at critical journalists, mocks the opposition and sometimes plays his favorite music videos. He ends most of his “mañaneras” by saying, “Let’s go have breakfast.” He frequently says things that aren’t true. He claims that Mexico doesn’t produce fentanyl — the synthetic opioid that kills some 70,000 Americans each year — even though his own officials have contradicted him. When homicides spiked this year — despite his claims of an 18 percent reduction — he simply ignored the numbers. Many Mexicans seem willing to tolerate the falsehoods, in part because López Obrador, 70, has mastered a key Mexican saying: “He who gets angry, loses.” He dismisses real contradictions and problems with a chuckle, a stony refusal to discuss them, or his usual refrain: “I have other data.” He is probably the most skilled politician ever to govern Mexico, and he seems to enjoy an unstoppable motivating force: in his thousands of hours of conversation, he has never once sat down, taken a sip of water, or gone to the bathroom. Influenced by Mexican presidents of the 20th century, AMLO would have liked to make his mark with big infrastructure projects—he is obsessed with railroads and refineries—and large state-owned enterprises like those that dominated Mexico’s economy in the 1970s, López Obrador’s formative years. But his construction projects are often poorly planned and will be subject to the withering tendencies of economic and energy transition. Unlike his heroes of the past, he was unable to nationalize any industries, and has only been able to fight in the rearguard to defend the debt-laden state oil and electric power companies he inherited. Nor has he been able to make much of a mark on foreign policy, aside from some unresolved and unresolved disputes with Spain, the Vatican, Ecuador and Peru. Under pressure from the United States, he has used the 120,000-member National Guard he created not to confront drug cartels but to prevent migrants from reaching the northern border. And his social programs — such as the $150-a-month payment to those over 65 — could fade away, go unfunded or be devoured by inflation. So could López Obrador become a figure like Argentina’s president in the 1940s and 1950s, Juan Perón, who left an ideologically amorphous legacy that was fought over by disparate wings of his movement for decades? “I think what we’re going to see is the ‘balkanization’ of Obradorism,” Perez Ricart said, “a dispute between the left and the right over who owns the term, a bit like what happened with Peronism in Argentina.” Or he could go down in history as the person who, however briefly, revived Mexico’s nearly century-old tradition of a “state party,” like the old PRI, where López Obrador began his political career. The PRI ruled Mexico for 70 years, before corruption, infighting and economic crises brought it down. Some of López Obrador’s most devoted supporters seem surprisingly willing to take a chance on another PRI. “If after 70 years we regret it, well, so be it,” Fiesco said. López Obrador may be part of a region-wide resurgence of old populist models of state parties, both left and right. For example, El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, stresses that his administration, which won even larger reelection margins than López Obrador’s Morena party, is a “hegemonic party, not a state party.” That’s almost exactly how Morena supporters describe their movement, but the minute any party starts using the power of government to stay in power, that distinction disappears. Most people think Morena is unlikely to last as long in power as the PRI’s seven decades. “It’s no longer possible, the world has changed,” said Armando López, the street sweeper. “We’re not going to follow it blindly anymore,” referring to the PRI’s 70 years.

Morena’s future in doubt

López Obrador built the Morena party out of former PRI members like himself and people from more leftist backgrounds. He is Morena’s star, its guide, its moral authority. When he leaves, tensions within the party, already palpable, will likely grow stronger. López Obrador is well aware of that, and from the beginning he has consciously built structures to protect his legacy, which he sees as his own, not the party’s. He has handed more economic and police power to the armed forces than any other Mexican president, because the military obeys him unquestioningly and he trusts them. His most lasting legacy may be those structural changes: the militarization of law enforcement and large swaths of the economy, the elimination of all independent regulatory and oversight agencies, frequent attacks on the media, and a judicial reform that critics say will weaken democratic checks and balances. Mexico’s armed forces now run airports, trains, customs facilities, and even an airline. “The truth is that there is a very important legacy, and that legacy is militarization,” said Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, an associate professor at George Mason University.