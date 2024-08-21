Novelist Ursula Parrott leaving a Miami court in 1943 after being accused of aiding an army deserter, jazz musician Michael Neely Bryan. Uncredited (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Long before Carrie Bradshaw and her friends wowed television audiences talking about sex and singlehood on the streets of New York, or Truman Capote told the story of Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’sthe writer Ursula Parrott burst onto the bestseller lists in the 1920s with her description of a young woman’s adventures after her marriage break-up, her affairs and nights of revelry in the clandestine clubs of the Big Apple. Vivacious, agile, unprejudiced and frankly modern, The Divorcee It was originally published in 1929 under a pseudonym and has recently been revived in Spanish by the publishing house Gatopardo. “Like Fitzgerald but from a female perspective, Parrott examines the decomposition of the social fabric after World War I,” says Joyce Carol Oates in a recent text on the novel.

Parrott’s book speaks openly about infidelity, abortions and one-night stands, as well as about office life and lunchtime gym visits for a young woman in her twenties who is left by her husband. The Divorcee sold more than 100,000 copies that winter when the stock market crashed. Its author, who was already a journalist—and was divorced from a reporter from The New York Times—, became one of the most successful writers of the 1930s, a frequent contributor to women’s magazines; and also of stories, novels and scripts, for example for the film There will always be a tomorrow (1955), starring Barbara Stanwyck. Parrott was the protagonist and narrator of the Roaring Twenties, and, as with many members of that lost generation, her fuse burned out quickly: she died at the age of 58 in a charity ward of a hospital in New York. In some way, the excesses and decline of this author also bring her closer to the greatest chronicler of those years, Scott Fitzgerald, the author of The Great Gatsbywith whom Parrott is rumored to have had a relationship that went beyond the professional relationship that is known to have existed.

“His scandalous events “She revealed to my mother, who was then a writer and fashion journalist, that she could make a lot of money at that time, still almost tax-free. From then on, there was practically no one to stop her,” Parrot’s son wrote years later in an epilogue included in the Spanish edition, translated by Patricia Antón. “My mother was a spendthrift; she liked men and other possessions. She married four times, and two of her husbands cost her a lot of money,” he adds, before recalling how hard she worked between coffee and cigarettes —he describes her as a “galley slave”— to meet deadlines, and also talking about her determination to ensure that he had a good education.

Of Irish family, raised in Dorchester, Parrott studied at Radcliffe (prestigious college The mother of a young girl, a Cambridge, Massachusetts, college that was eventually absorbed by Harvard in 1999, was born during World War I. In 1920, she moved to Greenwich Village in Manhattan and married Lindsay Marc Parrott, the father of her only child. The couple, like the one in the novel, did not survive those crazy years. “Houses, cars, servants, trips and the best products from Bergdorf Goodman and Bonwit took up all the money. It was not a slow thawing of an inheritance, nor a sudden fortune; she spent as she earned,” Marc Parrott recalls of his mother in this text that he wrote in the eighties on the occasion of a reissue of the famous novel.

However, Parrott’s most successful and international resurrection has taken place in the last year after being rescued in 2023 by McNally Editionsthe publishing house of the New York independent bookstore chain dedicated to recovering forgotten gems, a trend that is followed by labels on both sides of the ocean. In this line, the Spanish publisher Muñeca Infinita has published Escape, by Evelyn Scott, another forgotten novel from the interwar period signed by a flapper rebel. A contemporary of Parrott, Scott’s eventful life inspired her book, a sort of modernist memoir.

Cover of the autobiographical novel ‘Escapada’ by Evelyn Scott.

Scandal and transgression

A good girl from the south of the USA, a beauty like Zelda Fitzgerald, the author of Escape Elsie Dunn was born in Tennessee in 1893 as Elsie. Her family settled in New Orleans seeking the protection of a wealthy grandfather and there she soon showed her artistic and political concerns. Her nonconformity led her to join the suffragette party in Louisiana when she was 17 and to write in favor of the legalization of prostitution, to the scandal of her conventional mother. At 20 Elsie rang the final bell and eloped with a doctor, dean of the department of tropical medicine at Tulane University, who was more than twice her age and who abandoned his family for her. It was 1913. Worried about the legal consequences of their escape, they changed their names and ended up settling in Brazil, where they had a son. The Great War prevented their return when plans began to go wrong and ruin was already evident. Paradise became the hell of seedy hotels, disease and poverty that is recorded in Escapewritten as a diary and published in 1923. Scott hides nothing in these pages, she is not afraid to show herself as an anti-heroine, devastated by the turn her life is taking. The book manages to capture the bitter disillusionment of that adventure that left a mark on Scott for life.

Four years before Scott published his roman a clef, The couple had returned to New York, and had separated in 1922. Scott continued to publish throughout that decade (among other titles, a trilogy that began with The Narrow House and the novel The wave, which critics relate to other works on the Civil War such as Gone with the Wind) and was close to the literary and bohemian circles of New York’s Greenwich Village. Fragile and unstable, according to her contemporary Kay Boyle, Scott was a lover and friend of William Carlos Williams, and a great defender of the work of her contemporaries Jean Rhys and William Faulkner, with whom she maintained correspondence. The author of The sound and the fury She said that Scott’s work was “pretty good for a woman,” a phrase that gave title to a short biography of the writer published in the United States in 1997. Perhaps the novelist’s most notable correspondent was Emma Goldman, the anarchist with whom she exchanged letters.

Scott’s work, her poems and stories, appeared in the magazines that collected the modernist prose of James Joyce and the verse of T. S. Elliot, though she was somewhat left out of the canon and forgotten over the years. She wrote 11 novels, two books of poetry, plays, children’s books and numerous reviews. For the last two decades of her life she published nothing. Scott lived in Europe, in the south of France, Portugal and Spain and spent a few years in England and Canada with her second husband, the writer John Metcalfe, from whom she was also separated. She died in 1963 and was buried in an unmarked grave in New York. The appearance of Escapelike that of The Divorcee Parrott’s novel now sheds new light on those rebellious lives filled with talent, nonconformity and literary passion.

