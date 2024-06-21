Ubisoft has announced that Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on June 25th. Limited Run Games will release physical editions for all consoles and pre-orders will open on July 12th. The game invites players to return to Hillys in the company of Jade, Pey’J, Double H and all the colorful characters from Beyond Good & Evil, embarking on an adventure that will literally take them to the Moon. This special edition includes the new Anniversary Gallery, a re-orchestrated soundtrack and more.

Compared to the 2003 original, the game offers improved performance up to 4K, 60 frames per second, auto-saves, the ability to skip scenes, full controller and keyboard and mouse support, and cross-saves across all platforms. There will be a new treasure hunt throughout Hillys, a gallery that illustrates the game from the first ideas to release, with a huge amount of never-before-seen artwork and videos, exclusive anecdotes and secret never-before-seen content. Over 15 pieces of the soundtrack have been re-recorded by a live orchestra under the direct supervision of Christophe Héral, the original composer. There will be a new Speedrun mode and over 20 new trophy achievements.