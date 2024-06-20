Today in Ubisoft there is a party, since the first look at Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, a game that is clearly celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the classic that currently has its sequel in full development. And that’s not all, since physical editions of it were also confirmed by Limited Runwhich will make collectors very happy, more than anything because of the rework that has been put into this edition that reaches 4K and 60 FPS.

Best of all, they confirmed the release date in the same reveal trailer, and players shouldn’t have to wait long to give it a hand, because the June 25 andIt’s the day chosen for them to go to the platform of their choice and play it in all its splendor. It is worth mentioning that this only goes for the digital format, since in the on-demand store pre-sales begin until July.

Here’s the trailer:

Here is the description of the game:

Rediscover the cult classic with a special edition celebrating its 20th anniversary: ​​Available June 25, 2024. Embark on this epic adventure with enhanced controls, sound and graphics up to 4K and 60 fps. Explore the anniversary gallery and learn more about Jade’s childhood in the new treasure hunt! Enter the incredible world of Hillys with the intrepid journalist Jade to investigate mysterious attacks by the alien DomZ along with other colorful characters, such as her adoptive uncle Pey’j or the brave Double H. Armed with a daï-jo and her trusty camera, Jade’s adventure will take you to explore Hillys as you please, face creatures of all sizes, infiltrate dangerous areas, solve enigmatic puzzles, participate in super addictive mini-games, race against the best hovercraft pilots and take photos of all your experiences.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is launched to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Ubisoft

Author’s note: I’ve always heard good things about this game, so now would be a good time to give it a try. Although I don’t know whether to take the option of the digital or physical version of Limited Run.