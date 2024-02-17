Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition it just was classified by South Korea's rating board, which may indicate that the announcement of the exit date official remaster is not far away.

Presented last November, Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition already has a launch periodalthough it is a generic “early 2024”: as we are now close to the end of February, we are certainly expecting an update in this regard.

Likewise, Ubisoft has not yet communicated the list of platforms on which the game will be published, and although the Korean classification indicates only PC for the moment, this does not mean that consoles will be excluded.