Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition officially announced, with release period

The announcement seems quite premature, probably prompted by a mistake made by Ubisoft same one that made the game appear for Ubisoft+ subscribers and on the Xbox Store. So there was no point in hiding it anymore.

Ubisoft has announced officially Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition , the 20th birthday celebration edition of Beyond Good & Evil. Unfortunately, practically nothing was shown, apart from an artwork. However, the release period has been revealed: early 2024. So it should be available soon.

What we know

L’publisher he also took the opportunity to apologize for the confusion created, stating that the version published by mistake is not indicative of the final one.

Unfortunately, the details have not yet been revealed platforms on which we will be able to play Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. We hypothesize that it will not be missing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it is very likely that we will also see it on Nintendo Switch.

As for what’s new, we imagine that Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will have several graphic improvements.

Unfortunately there is no news yet on Beyond Good & Evil 2, which still lies in limbo. Who knows, maybe some new information will arrive along with the celebratory version for the twentieth anniversary.