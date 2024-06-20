As you know, the story of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will once again tell the story of Jade, an adventurous reporter who lives in the world of Hillys, who wants to find out what lies behind the DoZ attacks. Together with her there will be the characters most loved by fans, such as her adoptive uncle Pey’j and the valiant Double H.

Ubisoft has announced the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition release date , and it’s closer than you think. It will come out on June 25, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. That is, he announced, because he then deleted the post on X with the announcement. In any case, the omelette is now done, as they say.

A good omen for the sequel?

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition promises players that they will be able to set the resolution up to 4K, for 60 frames per second. Graphics, controls and audio have been improved for the occasion. Furthermore, new functions have been added to make the experience more friendly, such as auto-save or cross-save.

A usable boat in the game

There will also be a new mode, called speedrun, and there will be updated trophies and achievements. Furthermore, it will be possible to discover new details on the development of the game by consulting the material in the gallery.

The gameplay will always remain the same mix of action and puzzle solving, for a deep and complex story.

What to add? Let’s hope that the release of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is a good omen for the sequel, of which traces have been completely lost. The only certainty is that development is proving to be more problematic than expected, considering the years of development it has behind it.