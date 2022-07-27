A short while ago we told about how there were rumors about starting new external tests for Beyond Good & Evil 2an almost futuristic project by Ubisoft but lost along the way, especially after the farewell to the work of Michel Ancel, who retired before concluding everything.

Tom Henderson also this time he puts his own, announcing that actually these playtest they left, which would reassure fans about the continuation of the work and these days, it is not a trivial matter. This is because in the meantime Ubisoft is cutting all superfluous expenses and closing projects deemed not up to expectations (especially renumerative).

Now that Beyond Good and Evil 2 has started playtesting – What questions do you have? (Yes, it’s very much alive) – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 26, 2022



You save for large productions (Assassin’s Creed above all) but apparently also for Beyond Good & Evil 2, a mammoth project and for this reason tremendously difficult to achieve. All possible resources are needed and these cuts, combined with the news of the playtests, perhaps indicate Ubisoft’s desire to complete the work. Oddly, Tom Henderson didn’t unbutton any further but we’re sure some more news will come out in the next few days or weeks.