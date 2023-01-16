Considering that Ubisoft canceled seven unannounced games in the last six months, which Skull and Bones has been delayed yet again, and with multiple 2022 games failing to meet sales expectations, many thought that Beyond Good & Evil 2, title that was announced 15 years ago, had already been cancelled. Nevertheless, the French company ensures that this is not the case, and the sequel is still on.

Through a couple of statements issued to Eurogamer, Ubisoft assured that Beyond Good & Evil 2 it has not been canceled, and the development of this game is still moving forward. This was what was said about it:

“Beyond Good and Evil 2 development is underway and the team is working hard to deliver on their ambitious promise.”

Considering that this sequel was revealed 15 years ago, it’s highly likely that many have completely forgotten about its existence. The last time we heard anything concrete about this title was in 2020, when Michel Ancel, creator of Rayman, occasionally reveals new information about the project. However, after his departure from Ubisoft, followed by an investigation into his toxic work behavior, No material information has been shared about this installment.

Many fans have pointed out that it would be best to cancel the project, and move on. However, considering Ubisoft’s position to create great AAA experiences, this is probably not the case. On related topics, you can learn more about the state of Ubisoft here. Similarly, this is the company’s most ambitious game.

Editor’s Note:

It’s better to put an end to Beyond Good & Evil 2 At this time, wait more years for it to hit the market, and when it is available, it will not perform as Ubisoft expected, considering it a monumental failure.

Via: Eurogamer