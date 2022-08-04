After some news about that Beyond Good & Evil 2 it’s still alive and wellcomes a pretty tangible confirmation that development on the Ubisoft game is continuing, as it has got a new lead writer just in this period.

Sarah Arellano she is therefore the new lead writer who will take care of the narrative part of Beyond Good & Evil 2 and she is a veteran of the videogame industry. Previously, Arellano worked at Blizzard, specifically on World of Warcraft, and before that at Volition on Saints Row, among other things.

The announcement of his arrival within Ubisoft as lead writer of Beyond Good & Evil 2 has come in the form that is now a tradition for these cases: a short video recorded directly from his screen while he modifies the Twitter bio to insert the new role and make everyone understand what he is working on now.

There are no other details for the moment, but such an assumption means that i work on the game clearly continues. It could also mean that these are destined to continue for a while longer, considering that this is an important role, evidently vacant or in need of a change of course.

In any case, the important thing at the moment is to have further confirmation that Beyond Good & Evil still exists. In fact, the indications in this sense are already beginning to be different, between Ubisoft’s confirmation on active development and the fact that, according to Tom Henderson, the external playtesting phase for the game has begun, so we await further updates.