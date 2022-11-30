Apparently the works on Beyond Good & Evil 2 are still far from the conclusion, indeed the game is still in the early stages of developmentat least as reported by the well-known video game insider and journalist Tom Henderson on the pages of Insider Gaming.

Based on information obtained from his sources, Henderson says that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in the blocking stagewith some game areas still rendered with low definition textures.

By “blocking phase” we mean the first step in the development of graphics in the 3D engine, when developers do not yet have the necessary resources and create everything in “blocks”, defining the dimensions of the environments and other general details. We are therefore talking about a truly embryonic phase of development and which is usually never shown to the public as the game would be too “rough”.

“Insider Gaming has learned that both external and internal playtesting has continued throughout the summer, with some sources saying Ubisoft has said the game is “in the early stages of development” to those lucky enough to get their hands on the game, as well as internally to colleagues and new people who have joined the project,” says Henderson.

The insider added that the images and gameplay footage obtained from his sources, provided they don’t become public, suggest that “the game was probably rebooted after the Pre-Alpha demo shown in 2018 (the video below) as nothing shown has the same level of detail”.

Henderson explains that the material he has obtained shows empty planets and blocked structures. The few elements of the scenarios equipped with some detail had a very low quality, as if everything was running with an ultra-low preset. In his opinion, therefore, the works on Beyond Good & Evil are far from the end and could at least pass another two years before publication.

Insider Gaming reached out to Ubisoft ahead of the release of the report. In response, a PR of the French company did not deny or confirm the rumors, but limited himself to commenting: “The development of Beyond Good & Evil is underway and the team is working to keep its ambitious promises”.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 was officially presented on May 30, 2008 with a trailer, probably some of our younger readers weren’t even born at the time. So they passed 5,297 days since revealeven more than Duke Nukem Forever’s 5,156 days.