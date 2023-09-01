













The same site indicates the consoles on which Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will be available. Jade and Pey’j will make their way to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. But it is still a mystery what improvements it will contain or if it will come with more content.

Although Ubisoft has not officially announced it yet, the fact that it appeared on the organization’s site already makes it a reality. Fans who want to return to Hillys will have to keep an eye out for any developments. Perhaps after this ‘leak’ they will soon reveal their existence.

Notably, the original release of Beyond Good and Evil It was in November 2003. So in keeping with the 20th anniversary theme, the release date for this edition is likely to be November 2023. For now, only Ubisoft knows when we will have it in our hands.

What is Beyond Good and Evil?

Beyond Good and Evil is an adventure game where players take control of a reporter named Jade. She joins a mysterious group to investigate a conspiracy within the Hillys’ planet in a story full of unexpected twists.

Source: Ubisoft

The game has a semi-open world where we can compete in races, fight enemies, and photograph the fauna of the planet.. At his exit he was considered ahead of his time due to different systems that were later widely used in other video games. The 20th Anniversary Edition could be a great opportunity for more players to discover this gem. Will they buy it?

