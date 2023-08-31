Ubisoft has sagas that have been well remembered by video game fans, among the titles we have Rayman, Rabbids, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and some more that are already well established. However, there are those who are fond of brands with only one game like Beyond Good and Evil, which has a sequel in development at this time.
And now, a new clue may indicate that the game from about 20 years ago could have a relaunch for nintendoswitch. As reported, the ESRB You have just classified something called Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. So this game can be announced at a major event like the forward of Ubisoft.
Here is the description of the page:
This is an action-adventure game in which players take on the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like partner who investigates a conspiracy on the planet Hillys. From a third-person perspective, players explore fantasy locations, take evidence photos, solve puzzles, and battle robots and alien enemies. Combat is sometimes fast-paced, and players use melee weapons (eg, staves, torches) to pummel stylized enemies that often break or disappear in puffs of smoke. A boss battle shows a squid-like alien being stabbed in the eye, with yellow-green splash effects.
For now, no official announcements have been made, but it is possible that we will have a little more information in the following weeks to come.
Via: gonintendo
Editor’s note: I’ve never played this title, so it might be time to check it out and jump into its sequel if it comes out before the world ends. Although there is also the option to play on PC.
