Ubisoft has sagas that have been well remembered by video game fans, among the titles we have Rayman, Rabbids, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and some more that are already well established. However, there are those who are fond of brands with only one game like Beyond Good and Evil, which has a sequel in development at this time.

And now, a new clue may indicate that the game from about 20 years ago could have a relaunch for nintendoswitch. As reported, the ESRB You have just classified something called Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. So this game can be announced at a major event like the forward of Ubisoft.

Here is the description of the page: