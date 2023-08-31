L’ESRBthe game classification body in the United States, recently added to its database Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Editionprobably revealing in advance the arrival of a one possible remastered version of Ubisoft’s action adventure released way back in 2003.

To be precise the game was rated for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. Virtually only Xbox One is missing. The description offered by the ESRB is limited to simply giving an overview of the game, but without indicating any details regarding any graphic or content changes for this re-release. For completeness, we list it below:

“Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is an action-adventure in which players take on the role of a female reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion investigating a conspiracy on the planet Hillys. From a third-person perspective, players explore locations fantasy, photograph evidence, solve puzzles, and battle robots and alien enemies.Fights are sometimes fast-paced, with players using melee weapons (e.g., staves, torches) to strike at stylized enemies who generally break or vanish in puffs of smoke. A boss encounter depicts a squid-like alien being stabbed in the eye, with yellow-green splatter effects.”