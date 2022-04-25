Beyond Good and Evil 2 would be in big trouble according to new reports. After years of waiting, Ubisoft confirmed the work on the sequel and showed the gameplay promising a schedule where players could test the game during development.

That said, there have been no substantial breakthroughs in several years, leading players to worry about the state of the game. Although Ubisoft has promised Beyond Good and Evil 2 will arrive sooner or later, a new report suggests major problems in development.

According to a new report by Kotaku on Ubisoft preparing for a potential acquisition, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is losing large sums of money. Inisder Tom Henderson also responded to a fan asking about the game and posted a gif of someone standing in a pile of garbage bags. It doesn’t look like he’s dead, but there would be serious problems.

Some rumors suggested Beyond Good and Evil 2 was nearing the point where it could be canceled by Ubisoft, but a Bloomberg report later confirmed that the game is still in the works. Unfortunately, the same report noted that the title was in pre-production, not a good sign for a game that was announced six years ago.



Ubisoft is expected to hold a summer event this year, so it’s possible the game will resurface, but nothing has been confirmed for the time being.

Source: Comicbook.