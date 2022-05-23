Beyond Good and Evil 2 is Ubisoft’s most ambitious project for the futureand although it has been in development for several years, until recently they gave a new update.

This came through a job vacancy in the studio’s subsidiary located in Barcelonawhere very specific skills were specified.

Via your twitter accountit was revealed that they are looking for someone to take charge of the quality of the animations and the functionality of the game systems in one of the projects of Ubisoft most ambitious to date.

For all we know, Beyond Good and Evil 2 It’s been in pre-production for around 5 years, and the last time they gave us any valuable information on its status was at E3 2019, where they only revealed that another studio was joining the team.

84 years of waiting have passed. Image: Ubisoft.

Until now, Ubisoft Barcelona, ​​Bordeaux, Mainz, Montpelier and Sofia are leading the charge for this prequelofficially announced in 2008 and resumed in 2017.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was not affected by the departure of its creator

Some people expressed concern when michel ancelfather of this title and the saga of raymanlet Ubisoft Montpellier; however, the study did not take long to calm things down.

Yves Guillemot stated in 2020 that the development of this title it was going very welleven when they are not yet encouraged to show new images or even a gameplay.

It is uncertain when we will see a much more grounded concept after that trailer that moved us so much, so we can only be patient and wait.

Don’t expect it to come soon. Image: Ubisoft.

At the moment, we know that Netflix He is working on a film adaptation that has not given any clues as to how its development is going, but it would not be unusual for it to be released at the same time as the game.

