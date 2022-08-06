Sarah Arellano has announced on her Twitter that she is joining the project becoming the script leader

Many years have passed since Beyond Good and Evil 2 was first announced in 2008. Until then its development has been a roller coasterbut at least this last symptom confirms that the project is alive. Sarah Arellano has joined as head writer from Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Sarah Arellano has worked on Saints Row and World of WarcraftArellano has announced on his Twitter account who has come on board to direct the script for Beyond Good and Evil 2. In addition, on your LinkedIn profile it appears that in the experience section it has recently been incorporated after working on multiple important projects.

In 2019 he was working on DeppSilver for almost 2 years in the reboot of Saints Row and also as narrative designer at Blizzard, specifically at world of warcraft. Also, pc gamer has received a mail email from a Ubisoft representative noting the following in reference to their latest addition: “We are very pleased to welcome Sarah, who is one of the latest additions to Beyond Good and Evil 2.”

The same email states the following regarding the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2: “The development team is working hard to fulfill the promise made to your community“. At least we know that Ubisoft intends to bring the title to market. The last we heard is that it entered a testing phase, according to Tom Henderson.

