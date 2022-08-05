Beyond Good and Evil 2 it was announced in 2008 and after all these years Ubisoft did not say when the highly anticipated game will be released. However, now an update has arrived: the title now has a new lead writer, Sarah Arellanowho announced the new job on Twitter.

Before moving to Ubisoft, Arellano was the narrative designer of Vainglory, the 2015 MOBA of Super Evil Megacorp. Her LinkedIn account of hers indicates that she also worked as a writer at Deep Silver Volition (her Twitter account of hers states that she worked on the Saints Row reboot) and as a World of Warcraft narrative designer at Blizzard. . It is a pretty impressive career.

“We are very happy to welcome Sarah who is one of the latest additions to the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2“a Ubisoft spokesperson said in an email sent to PC Gamer.”The development team is hard at work to deliver on the promise made to its community“.

It’s my turn to do the thing pic.twitter.com/gS87kZn7UT – Sarah Arellano (@TheSugarVenom) August 3, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



But what does this mean for Beyond Good and Evil 2? Hiring a new lead writer is the closest thing to a real sign of life in recent years (and the Ubisoft rep noted that the company is hiring for other positions at the Montpellier studio, which is working at the game), but it’s also easy to see this assumption as a sign that the whole thing is actually bogged down and could start all over again. Obviously that’s not a good position to be in after 15 years of development.

What do you think?

Source: PCGamer.