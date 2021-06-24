GDP, gross domestic product, is the primary measure of global measurement and comparison of how societies are doing. Yet there is an enormous need to look at the world in a different way, but that is not getting off the ground. Our idea of ​​the world and how we are doing is still mainly colored by purely economic figures.

We discuss with Rutger Hoekstra why this is and what can be done about it. He is working on a world after GDP, a world in which we are more than consumers, employers or employees.

If you want to hear more about the economy, listen to Onder de Streep where Wouter sat down last week to discuss the disruptive powers of cryptocurrencies.

www.nrc.nl/onderdereepe

Subscribe to the Future Affairs newsletter here: nrc.nl/futureaffairs

Privacy Policy and California Privacy Notice.