Beyond Cádiz and Tenerife: Route through the most original and traditional carnivals in Spain

These last days of February and first of March, Much of the world celebrates carnival, and in Spain there are hundreds but thousands the towns that also celebrate it. The best known are the festivities of Cádiz, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, but throughout the territory there are different celebrations with a long tradition and some with the most original stories.

The Badajoz Carnival: Pyrotechnics and Murgas

One of the best known beyond Cádiz or the Canary Islands, is the Badajoz Carnival, a party that involves much of the population and has been celebrated for centuries, although it was not documented until the 19th. The Murgas are the great protagonistsparticipating in a contest prior to the big days at the López de Ayala Theater, whose winners act by bars and then in the burial of the sardine. Another of the outstanding acts is the artifact route, in which disguised floats shoot flashes.

Carnival of Águilas, Murcia: Party of International Interest

One of the carnivals that has the honor of having been considered of international interest is that of the Murcia town of Águilas, where events such as regattas or a band festival meet. The most peculiar is that a day carnival is differentiated, in which the protagonists are children, and a night carnival, in which adults are, as is the case A paper costume contest, They are carefully exposed to appreciate their crafts.

The Carnival Magic Triangle in Galicia in Ourense

In Galicia are some of the most traditional and old carnivals in Spain and Europe, with several populations from the Ourense region that deserve a visit, as is the case of the so -called ‘magic triangle’ formed by Xinzo de Limia, Laza and Verín. The one of Limia is considered one of the longest, when given for five Sundaysand with some characters called screens that watch them all are disguised.

In Verín, the so -called Cigarróns take prominence with a peculiar dance and parade, but where it really is filled with originality is in Laza, where one of the most original carnivals in the world happens, where there are wars of flour and earth, and also A shower of ants living giants and that are mixed with vinegar to increase their aggressiveness.

Vinarós: A Mediterranean Carnival of Music and Color

In the town to the north of the province of Castellón, Vinarós, there is one of the most prominent carnivals on the Mediterranean coast, which marries sea with The musical and pyrotechnics tradition which characterizes the Valencian holidays. All with parades full of color with their costumes, with a duration of 15 days in which gastronomy also plays a fundamental role.

Santoña, Cantabria: a marine carnival with a unique ‘trial’

If we talk about coastal and carnival towns, it is inevitable to think about Santoña, Cantabria, where one of the festivities with a more sailor toucher takes place. A carnival in which the celebrations have the theme of the sea and are of national tourist interest, and that began with aristocratic origin to end giving prominence to the murgas and the famous ‘Judgment at the bottom of the sea’.

In this, the fictional trial is interpreted to a kiss for the kidnapping of a siren, all under the eyes of Neptune, king of the sea, and the verdict of a swordfish. The Besugo is finally acquitted in the ceremony, but he dies of love when rejected by the siren, being subsequently buried.