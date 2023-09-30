Werner Bischof is one of the legendary names of the Magnum cooperative. Born in Zurich in 1916, he died at the age of 38 when the car in which he was traveling with two companions fell off a cliff in the Peruvian Andes, the same month in which another historic member of the agency, Robert Capa, died after stepping on a mine in Indochina. , in May 1954. Most of the archive that Bischof left behind is made up of black and white images, but he also worked with color, in an original and pioneering way. In 1939, two Swiss publishers interested in the development of color photography gave him a Devin TriColor camera, an expensive rarity, to experiment with. Until the Second World War ended in 1945, Bischof, who before the chaos broke out intended to settle in Paris to be a painter, was doing his military service in his country and earning a living with fashion and advertising commissions, for those where innovation with color was useful. In the post-war period he documented Europe in ruins and, in addition to the orthodox Rolleiflex and Leica, he used his Devin TriColor. From 1939 until his early death he continued to cultivate his taste for color photography. His son, Marco Bischof, director of the artist’s archive, has rescued a hundred images of this type from oblivion. Until now their value had gone almost unnoticed among the enormous quality material in black and white that they treasure. After several years of restoration, the photographs were exhibited this year in Lugano at the Museo d’arte della Svizzera Italiana. They can currently be seen at Fotostiftung Schweiz, in Winterthur.

Naked. Zurich, 1942. WERNER BISCHOF (MAGNUM PHOTOS / CONTACT)

Study of orchids. Zurich, 1943. WERNER BISCHOF (MAGNUM PHOTOS / CONTACT)

Liquid soap surface. Zurich, 1941. WERNER BISCHOF (MAGNUM PHOTOS / CONTACT)

Sunset. Greece, 1947. WERNER BISCHOF (MAGNUM PHOTOS / CONTACT)

Diffusion with three tints, Zurich, 1945. WERNER BISCHOF (MAGNUM PHOTOS / CONTACT)

Model with rose, Zurich, 1939. WERNER BISCHOF (MAGNUM PHOTOS / CONTACT) (Werner Bischof / Magnum Photos /)

Stress in a cross section of a railway track. Zurich, 1941. WERNER BISCHOF (MAGNUM PHOTOS / CONTACT)