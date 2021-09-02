Charles Cecil, creator of the popular adventure adventure saga, leads the project that launched on PC in 2020.

Surely you know the Broken Sword saga, one of the best known in the genre of graphic adventures, which has several sequels behind it. Now, they are working on a new title that already has a date for its arrival on consoles after being launched on PC in the summer of 2020. Aim the November 30, which will be when Beyond a Steel Sky will be available in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The cyberpunk aesthetic project is led by Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword saga. Next to him is Dave Gibbons, a legendary comic book artist known for his role in the Watchmen saga. This adventure, Beyond a Steel Sky, is a Beneath a Steel Sky spiritual sequel, an adventure launched more than two decades ago, that you will not strictly need to have played to enjoy this game.

If you are not sure what the game is about, it is a story that takes place in a world controlled socially by an AI, and that takes players to the colorful city of Union City to discover its mysteries and sinister secrets. The contribution of Dave Gibbons stands out on an artistic level, in a proposal that allows the player to subvert the world, solving puzzles based on ingenuity.

If you want to know more, do not miss our analysis of the PC version of Beyond a Steel Sky, which we define as “a tribute worthy of its predecessor, achieving it especially well in the more purely argumentative aspect and in its modern adventure game mechanics thanks to the hacking system ”.

