A structural deficiency of democratic systems is that a government elected for four years very rarely manages to think beyond that period. He knows that his re-election depends on what he does right now, not on the future plans he agrees on, and it would take a sense of state and public service that is striking due to its absence from the political class. I say that it is a structural deficiency because there is not a single juridical-legal principle that stimulates, let alone guarantee, a responsibility of the government in power regarding the long-term effects of its policies. Any foresight error goes as unpunished as the predictions of the witch Lola.

There are plenty of issues, however, that require that long-term look, or at least beyond a legislature. The nuclear non-proliferation treaties were already so in the last century, as will be in this century an agreement to restrict the use of artificial intelligence and robotics for military uses. The problem of slowing down and alleviating climate change is simply unsolvable without intelligent leadership that thinks long-term even if it does not get any political pay for it. And now we also have the little issue of the pandemic, where the rulers are so obfuscated with stimulating the economy and saving the summer that they have postponed the root of the problem: where did this disaster come from and how can we prevent it from happening again, even if it is more beyond a legislature.

The “big science” (big science in English) was reserved for particle physics in the second half of the twentieth century, for the simple reason that that academic discipline had won the Second World War, rounding it up a bit. The stream of money that successive tenants of the White House injected there allowed the United States to maintain nuclear supremacy, and incidentally discover the standard model of subatomic physics, that is, the mathematical laws that govern our world. Biology began to be big science in the 1990s with genomics, which culminated in 2001 with the publication of the human genome, and which has been the driving force behind the dizzying acceleration of life sciences ever since.

The same ambition of big science it can be applied to the early detection of the next pandemics. The best example is the Global Immunological Observatory (GIO)conceived by Princeton ecologist Jessica Metcalf and Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina. They have done the numbers, and there are 1,500 species of viruses that belong to known families that infect both animals and humans, and the worst are the unknown ones, which can surely do the same, and that may number a couple of million.

The GIO estimates the cost of discovering a few million viruses at $ 4 billion. Losses from covid will be measured in billions. The cost can be greatly reduced if the program is reduced to the highest risk countries and situations. The details aside, the central message is that science has the means to detect the next pandemic. What is lacking is political vision beyond a legislature.