In the US, Beyoncé’s cousin, rapper and musician Martell Derwen was shot dead. His body was found at his apartment in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, January 26th. Reported by The Sun.

The 34-year-old cousin of the famous singer has made a successful rap career under his stage name Kardone, never using his cousin’s name to his advantage. His friends contacted the police after the man had not been in touch for several days. The police found the body of the deceased Derwen with gunshot wounds in his apartment.

According to KSAT, 21-year-old Sasha Skar is suspected of murdering the rapper, and the police have already received an arrest warrant. It is not known what kind of relationship she was associated with married Derwen, but in early January on his page on the social network, he posted their joint photo, draws attention to Biography Daily.

A friend of Beyoncé’s cousin Brian Mitchell called the rapper a quiet and humble man and noted that killing him is like “hurting a butterfly.” Derwen’s wife Joey described her husband as a loving, caring person who helped the poor.

Earlier, Beyoncé’s father and former manager Matthew Knowles admitted that he was diagnosed with breast cancer. At the same time, data on the stage of cancer, as well as when the diagnosis was made, have not yet been disclosed.