That every step that Beyoncé (or her family) takes generates interest is not something new and neither is it that this attention goes beyond her career and includes any aspect of her personal life, the clothes she chooses for the current concert, her new hairstyle or even your skin color. And it’s not a figure of speech.

Last weekend, the singer attended the documentary preview Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, wore a silver dress by designer Donatella Versace, who did not hesitate to share a photo of the artist with it on her Instagram account. The publication obtained more than 500,000 likes and around 6,000 comments focused not so much on the garment as on her skin tone, much lighter than usual, and her straight, platinum blonde hair. There are those who even compared her to the Kardashians and one user lamented that she “was not proud of her origins and whitewashed her image to fit into another race.”

In a article From the newspaper The Spanishtwo experts have analyzed the images and agree that the controversy has no reason since if it looks almost white it does not necessarily have to be due to depigmentation but rather due to the quality of the photo, the use of flash or to the chromatic effect generated by the dress. If it was so simple, why has there been such a fuss and what underlies it? Well… a lot of questions.

To begin with, this already happened in the era before social networks, although today it has been amplified, successful women tend to be looked at with a magnifying glass and be judged in a very summary manner. They give opinions about their clothing, their physique, their shapes and yes, sometimes, about their work.

On the other hand, there is something of Déjà vu here, given that this is not the first time this has happened. In 2008, L’Oreal received a lot of criticism after using a photo in which Beyoncé appeared very clear. So the brand He denied having manipulated the snapshot.

But, in addition, color matters and so does the intensity of black. Proof of this is the study they did at the University of Chicago in 2008, before Barack Obama won the election. In it they used three photos of the man who would later become president of the United States, one with his real color, another in which he appeared lighter, and in the third he looked darker. Most of the people who intended to vote for him believed that his real tone was the lightest, and yet those who leaned toward the Republican party thought that the true image was the one in which he came out darkest. That being the case, having a better perception of him went hand in hand with seeing him as less black. What may seem very racist to us happened even within his own party.: an advertising campaign of support for Hillary Clinton, opponent in the primaries, was criticized for, supposedly, having “blackened” the man who ended up becoming the tenant of the White House.

The above speaks of biraciality, whose perception, like that of race itself, which is a social construct, can be very contextual. There are mestizo people who are read as white in Africa, as black in the West or with one of the thousand caste designations that Spain left in Latin America. Now, it is also linked to colorism, a term coined by the African-American writer Alice Walker who, while admitting that all black people suffer from racism, points out that those with darker skin, thicker lips or wider noses face greater discrimination. , are read as more dangerous and less beautiful.

Colorism is usually linked to texturism, which would be the same thing but applied to hair. Therefore, curly hair, but not so curly and more curly than an afro, has greater social acceptance. Not in vain, last year, and this serves as an example to show that this discrimination is real and not a subjective perception resulting from extreme fragility, the US House of Representatives approved a bill that prohibits discrimination for having natural Afro hair.

Just take a look at the film industry or fashion catwalks to see this. And no, Lupita Nyong’o or Viola Davis are not the rule, rather, the exception. However, without needing to look at the star systemwhen hiring people in public-facing positions or in care jobs, there is a “negrometer” that makes it not so easy to find black people with dark skin and very curly hair performing certain tasks in certain places.

Obviously, this has consequences. Voluntary depigmentation using chemicals is too widespread in several countries on the African continent and in some Caribbean countries where a part of the population applies cosmetics with very high percentages of hydroquinone with the aim of lowering a few tones. The aesthetic references that appear on television, on the covers of magazines or on billboards are Rihanna’s style, that is, clear, and they aspire to look like them. The problem is that black people are black as a form of adaptation and natural protection in an environment in which the sun and its effects can be very harmful to lighter complexions. In fact, they already are: cases of skin cancer do not stop increasing and, if that were not enough, as the dermis thins, in the case of surgical intervention, the suturing part becomes complicated. This practice is more common among women and although there are some men who come clean (the best known would be the former baseball player Sammy Sosa and the dancehall singer Vybz Kartel), the bulk of those who do it are them since they receive infinitely greater aesthetic pressures.

And then there’s the matter of hair. There are many girls who have grown up hearing that their hair is bad, as if, in the words of Cuban rapper and cosmetologist Robe L Ninho, was a criminal just for growing up looking for the clouds instead of the waist. From that point of view, the application of aggressive concoctions, the thousand hours and bills spent in the hairdresser and the straightening of generations and generations of women have not been an aesthetic whim but rather a product of the need to adapt in a context where what were and are is wrong or is not considered sufficient or formal.

The good news is that there are more and more associations, media and people who, through new cultural and aesthetic proposals, show other references. Likewise, there are countries such as Ivory Coast, Rwanda or Senegal, which have chosen to prohibit the use of depigmentants and/or the broadcast of commercials that advertise them. The common objective is to fight to eradicate impossible, harmful, racist and colonial canons. Now it remains for the message to spread.