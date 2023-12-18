American singer Beyoncé came out in a revealing outfit and shared pictures with fans. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 42-year-old celebrity posed in a translucent milky long sleeve and sequined briefs from the luxury brand Prada, which she wore instead of trousers. It is noted that the cost of such panties is $2,750 (247 thousand rubles). For shoes, the pop singer chose matching heels and let her hair down.

It is known that Beyoncé attended the 52nd birthday party of her husband, rapper Jay-Z, which took place in Bordeaux, France.

In September, Beyoncé also posed in a revealing dress without underwear. The celebrity posted a series of photos in which she appeared in a revealing black mini-dress, trimmed with beads, with transparent inserts.