The singer, who will give her last performance in the British city on Sunday, would have given the tickets worth around 870 euros to her butler, personal chef and concierge.
“Beyoncé is very sweet and very courteous to everyone around her, so she always wants to thank the people who take care of her,” a source told the newspaper. “They did everything they could to look after her while she was in the UK, so she treated them to the best tickets you can get.” The source would The Sun have said this is “her favorite hotel”: “So she asked for the email addresses of the staff to thank them personally.”
The singer would sleep in the penthouse of the hotel, which costs £ 20,000 (about 23,000 euros) per night.
Beyoncé will give the last of her five performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Last week she was there on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On June 17 and 18, Beyoncé can be seen in the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.
