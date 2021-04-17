American singer Beyoncé puzzled fans with a photo on the social network Instagram, which shows a decoration with the word “square” in Russian.

Some netizens tried to guess what area we are talking about. Others decided that it could be the title of her new album or the announcement of her arrival in Russia.

So, for example, one of the singer’s subscribers suggested that the whole thing is in the name of the clothing brand Area (translated from English – “area”, “area”), which the singer showed in her photo.

On March 15, it was reported that Beyoncé, along with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, received the Best Music Video award for the song Brown Skin Girl.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is an American R’n’B singer, actress, dancer, music producer. As a child, she participated in various vocal and dance competitions, took part in school amateur performances. Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child.