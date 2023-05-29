Beyonce singer paid an emotional tribute to Tina Turner during her recent concert in Paris and the crowd cheered her, because it was a moment that perhaps nobody expected and they thoroughly enjoyed it.

In various news portals it is shared that Beyoncé, 41 years old, chose Tina Turner, a music legend, to pay tribute to her in the show she offered this weekend at the Stade de France.

“Shout so that I can feel your love,” Beyoncé told the public, according to a report on various news portals and as can also be seen in a video captured by a fan of the first artist and circulating on social networks.

‘If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner because I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance. Thank you for your loyalty’, mentions Beyoncé.

In addition, Beyoncé described Tina as her “beloved queen”, declared herself a fan of hers, and expressed that in her life she was always one of her greatest inspirations to be an artist and to continue her musical endeavors.

“My beloved queen. I love you infinitely. I am so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all very lucky to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will remain forever. Thank you for everything you have done, “writes Beyoncé on her networks.

Tina Turner died at the age of 83 on May 24 in Switzerland, where she lived, surrounded by her family and it has been made public that she will rest in a private funeral, her team has also said that she died of “natural causes”.

