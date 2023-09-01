After several years away from the stage, Beyoncé has once again toured the world with Renaissance. A return that, how could it be otherwise when speaking of Queen B, trusts a lot of the final result in the scenery and, obviously, in the artist’s closet. The latter is the work of a trio of stylists: Shiona Turini, KJ Moody and Julia Sarr-Jamois. Together and with the collaboration of the big firms, who rush to prepare exclusive designs for the diva, they have created a costume show in constant evolution. He opened the season in Sweden, with a bespoke Alexander McQueen jumpsuit, covered in sequins and appliqués in every possible degree of shine, and has continued with designs by Gucci, Loewe, Fendi, Balmain, Ferragamo, Off-White, Carolina Herrera, Ralph Lauren… One of the last firms to take the stage with her? Prada.

Her concert in Santa Clara, California, happened this week when Beyoncé appeared with a bodysuit Prada sequins and Flame sandals. Both in customized version for her. In the case of her shoes, she chose the model in black, with a wedge and covered in sequins. An iconic design with 11 years of history.

The flames on Prada’s shoes appeared for the first time in a show in the spring-summer 2012 collection. That season, Miuccia Prada wanted to revise the concept of ‘sweetness’ and wondered why the industry rejected so much of a quality that usually It is generally considered valuable for femininity. Of course, the idea, passed through the Italian filter, resulted in something not at all obvious that mixed flowers, cars and flames. A collection that is still remembered among the designer’s most relevant.

Since then, the flame motif has become an emblem of the Milanese house. So much so that when a few months after its creation Miuccia Prada became a co-star at the Met Gala in the spring of 2012, the flames were not lacking. The designer, who was the subject of a show at the Costume Institute that pitted her against her compatriot Elsa Schiaparelli, she chose as one of the souvenirs from the exhibition precisely to the miniature Flame sandal.

Once that collection was finished, in the following years the shoes became a collector’s item and one of the most sought after pieces by archive lovers. But the wheel of trends turns faster than ever, so the model returned reissued by the house itself in 2018. Of course, the new version was already born adapted to make Instagram fall in love and came in a variety of neon tones that They stood out in any feed. From Kendall Jenner (repeatedly) to Úrsula Corberó, Kylie Minogue or Katy Perry, many are the celebrities who keep flaming Prada shoes in their closets.