It was a night to try to forget a dire 2020, a celebration of music and how much live performances have been missed. It is in this spirit that the 63rd Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy Awards, which took place last night, in Los Angeles, in a kind of open terrace next to the Staples Center. Beyonce made history by earning her 28th grammys, becoming the third-most award-winning artist. Some prizes that gave to Meghan Thee Stallion three grammys and crowned her as the most important hip hop artist of the moment.

The comedian Trevor noah he returned to officiate as master of ceremonies and he did it with an acidity and lucidity beyond any doubt, a pity that he did not have interventions with as much juice as in other finery. Of yesterday’s Grammys he said, for example, that it was “the biggest outdoor event of the year outdoors next to the taking of the Capitol », while maintaining that anything on the nose of the guests “is a remnant of a PCR” or that in the tent “there is more tension than at a family gathering at Buckingham Palace.”

But the best thing, without a doubt, is that the ceremony became a kind of set like that of the Jools Holland show on the BBC, five different stages in which live music was the main protagonist. From the beginning, musicians like Harry Styles began to rotate – “I would have worn a shirt on my first night at the Grammys,” Trevor told him. in the middle of a highway- or the Haim. Then the Black Pumas and DaBaby would go, in pristine white, and Bad Bunny, an indication that Latin has an international projection for years. With a very careful staging, the singer played with the camera. at a top view it was an eye. Dua Lipa, who was played two. Silk Sonic, with a 1970s Bruno Mars. Very careful was the interpretation of Taylor Swift, in a beautiful and bucolic setting, who performed three songs. Meghan Thee Stallion’s performance.

The Grammy for song of the year has been for ‘I Can’t Breath’, for HER, which makes mention of George Floyd’s words, before he died .. “Let’s keep up the fight we had in the summer of 2020,” he says.

The Grammy for Best New Artist went to Megan Thee Stallion, the first Hip Hop artist to win this accolade in 22 years. Several gambling den owners with live music. Best Country Album for ‘Wildcard’by Miranda Lambert. Best solo pop performance was given by Trovadour owner Apollo … Harry Styles for ‘Watermelon Sugar’. This was followed by In memorian, Bill Whiters. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who won the award for best Rap performance. who died in May 2020. Eddie Van halen and one of his guitars. Lionel Richie sang for Kenny Rogers. Mickey Gayton, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris. Bad bunny received the first grami for the best Latin album of urban pop. “Give me an award for doing what I love … Ok, give it to me,” he said with a laugh.

Best rap song for Meghan Thee Stallion, first time wearing it, in collaboration with Beyonce. It is the third of the night. I want to be that I will try to do the same thanks beyonce for all,

Best Pop Vocal Album goes to Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia.

Much vindication to George Floyd and the black matterds live Lil Baby at the angeles convention center

R&B Best R&B Performance Beyonce ‘Black Parade’ 28 Grammys.

Beyonce give my love to meghan 27 grammy Beyonce

Almost a year after COVID-19 forced tours to be canceled and concert halls closed, the world of music celebrates its biggest stars at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, which will seek to overcome a devastating 2020. The usually dazzling gala will be reduced, like other awards shows, to a partially virtual event with live performances and others pre-recorded, following the restrictions of the era of the coronavirus, which shook the industry and forced the organizers to postpone the ceremony.

Beyonce, whose continued losses in the major categories have sparked heated controversy, leads the competition with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, with six each. His track ‘Black Parade’, released in June amid explosive anti-racism protests across the United States following another case of deadly police violence against African-Americans, is up for Record and Song of the Year honors. However, many critics believe that Lipa has a great chance of winning, after the artist took a huge risk to release a disco dance album amid the pandemic.

Taylor Swift, who has not won a Grammy for five years after being the spoiled artist of this ceremony, has a handful of nominations for her surprise quarantine album ‘Folklore’, a commercial and critical success.

And rapper Ricch – who won a gold gramophone last year for his collaboration with the late artist Nipsey Hussle – is also a strong candidate, with nominations among others for Song of the Year – which awards songwriters – for his hit ‘The Box «.

Brittany Howard, halfway between rock and blues – and who is best known as the leading voice of the band Alabama Shakes – competes in five categories after releasing her successful first solo album, ‘Jaime’. Howard is among the top contenders in the rock categories, which for the first time in Grammy history are dominated by women. Also competing is last year’s big winner, Billie Eilish, as well as Post Malone, Justin Bieber and rapper DaBaby.

But Megan Thee Stallion, the queen of summer with her hit ‘Hot girl summer’, promises to be the sensation. He is competing this year for the first time and adding four nominations, including Best New Artist. The Beyonce remix of her wildly popular song ‘Savage’ competes in several categories, including Record of the Year. Also looking for the trophy for Best New Artist Phoebe Bridgers, the Californian indie artist who is one of the women who lead the fight in the rock categories.

But the Grammys wouldn’t be complete without some controversy. The Weeknd vowed to stop submitting his music to the Recording Academy that organizes the awards after it surprisingly did not receive a single nomination despite having had a great commercial year. The Canadian superstar thus follows in the footsteps of artists like Frank Ocean and Drake, who have turned their back on an institution that, according to them, does not reward black artists or women in the same way.

On Friday night, MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s philanthropic arm that focuses on helping members of the music industry with health, mental and financial issues, held its annual star fundraising event. like Elton John, who participated in Zoom for the cause. “This year’s mission feels more urgent,” said the British legend of the normally lavish gala, but this time it had to be held online.

Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Shakira, Bonnie Raitt and Gloria Estefan were among the stars who asked for donations after the industry fell into free fall in the year of the pandemic. Organizers of the Grammys are counting on performances by music greats to draw viewers on Sunday to a partially virtual show that kicks off at 1:00 GMT on Monday. Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny will also perform, as will Cardi B, Swift, Eilish, Lipa, Harry Styles, popular South Korean youth band BTS and rapper DaBaby in a ceremony featuring comedian Trevor Noah.