Ten minutes pass after 8:00 p.m., the PA sounds Actress, but nothing else happens. After a few minutes, the contained joy of the 53,000 people who filled the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona tonight to feel at Beyoncé’s house exploded. Suddenly a covered golf cart approaches the stage from behind. The screen, rectangular, occupying the entire floor, immeasurable size, shows a blue sky with clouds. Shouting. The name of the star appears. It’s 8:28 p.m. His image forms on the screen, a pestle that Goya would have enjoyed. And in the daylight, with overwhelming certainty, a piano plays and Beyoncé says that she loves Barcelona. The show starts. Beyoncé in her sauce, in the center of the universe.

Thunderous but nuanced sound in what would become a gigantic disco. Dozens of voices are heard that are finally seen because in the center of the stage there is a door, type star gate, but cyclopean, which once opened shows the group. Everything is silver and glitter. Beyoncé, lamé pantsuit, blonde and straight hair, earrings with which dozens of VIP tickets can be paid for 3,000 euros, queen. As in her 2016 tour, she is everything, the image, the icon, now multiplied by two on both sides of the huge circular door. A Babylonian spectacle to deify her. A montage to show off body and voice.

These keys are kept overnight. If Coldplay told us that you can be happy with little lights and Springsteen with a vest and a Fender, Beyoncé is luxury, party, house, funk and hip hop, gender diversity. Seven acts, as many dresses, almost all silver and shiny like those worn by a large part of the audience, all from designers whose name already costs 25 euros just to say it. Glamor and luxury, dance and ballads, which in an unusual gesture in stadiums opened the night, like that ‘1 + 1’ that the public chanted madly. It is not for less, the star is imposed just by being there. And that look telling her husband, Jay Z, to put down the trash should be final. If it is in a stadium… a lot of power.

In the show, almost a musical, based on his new album, only partially interrupted by costume changes, it was lavish. A very large dance troupe, between a squad and a peloton, a powerful band and choirs to build a sound that, despite the fact that it seemed natural, luxurious, but with hand stitching despite its digitization. And that huge screen that endured the daylight of half a concert, the choreographies, some on a circular track that led away from the stage, a lunar-like vehicle in ‘Black parade’ (with an appearance by his daughter, Blue Ivy), that evocation of Botticelli’s birth of Venus in ‘Plastic off the sofa’, the madness unleashed with ‘Break my soul’ and ‘Crazy in love’, those silver hats -yes, the concert seemed sponsored by a brand of aluminum foil- that they diverted the lights in ‘Formation’ and that horse, also silver, in ‘Summer renaissance’ dazzled, with her flying across the track in a cape with silver sparkles. The sophistication of the queen of r&b appearing to her faithful, those and those who yesterday lived their great night with the goddess who became flesh and lived there for two and a half hours. Today all hoarse. Less her. A night for the greater glory of black music.

