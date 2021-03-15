An early announcement of Grammy award winners showed Kanye West, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish winning the prizes that will be announced at a party later, on a night during which music looks to turn the page on a year of the coronavirus pandemic.

West won for his work Jesus is King, while Beyoncé won the Best Music Video award for her work, “Brown Skin Girl,” in which her nine-year-old daughter, Blue Evie, participated. The awards were announced ahead of the broadcast of the main Grammy concert on CBS, which is expected to be a concert combining live and pre-recorded performances without the usual audience of thousands of musicians and music executives.

Billie Eilish, 19, who swept the Grammy Awards last year, won an award for her song for the new James Bond movie (No Time To Die). She was also a nominee for two other awards this year for her song “Everthing I Wanted”.

Beyoncé is the most Grammy-nominated actress in the history of the prestigious Music Award, with 79 nominations in total, and topping the list this year with nine nominations.

“The nominations are very surprising,” said Melinda Newman, executive editor of Billboard magazine for West Coast and Nashville. “The Weeknd singer is not a candidate. It’s a very strange year that it is hard to guess.”

“I think it will be a year in which no one sweeps prizes,” she added.

About 11,000 voting members of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences will choose award winners.

Swift and British pop singer Dua Lipa each received six nominations, along with rapper Rudi Rich.

The preference may be for Liba with her album (Future Nostalgia), as she is the only one of the three artists to be nominated in the three major Grammy categories, ie Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The year was exceptional for the South Korean pop group (BTS) in the United States, so it won its first Grammy Award nomination for the song “Dynamite” that she presented in English.

The BTS stars will be performing from Korea and are looking to win an award for best pop duo or group, in a highly competitive category.