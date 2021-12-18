In the early hours of Thursday, December 16, a verified account of Beyonce. The news went viral and in a couple of hours it exceeded 50,000 followers, a figure that ended up multiplying when, through Twitter, the Sony Music U record company confirmed that it was the official profile of the pop star.

“The new queen of TikTok is here,” read next to a screenshot of the account.

However, so far, Beyonce has not made any publication or added a short biography on the profile that, 12 hours after it was created, has more than 236,000 followers, who hope that the 40-year-old artist will share fun dances with them, lip-sync and situations in your everyday life.

16.12.2021 | Universal Music’s tweet confirming Beyonce’s TikTok account. Photo: Capture Universal Music U / Beyonce / Twitter / TikTok

Beyonce getting a new album ready?

The arrival of the singer of “Single ladies” and “Lose my breath” on TikTok has been taken as the harbinger of the release of her seventh album after Everything is love (2018).

Beyonce on other social networks

Featured as the most awarded female artist at the Grammy Awards, Beyonce is also one of the most popular stars on social media. On Facebook, he has 56 million followers. His Twitter account, generated in 2009, is followed by 15.5 million people.

In 2012 he reached Instagram to accumulate 224 million followers so far. Interestingly, the only person she followed on this social network was her husband Jay-Z, who created the account to promote the Netflix western, The harder they fall (2021), where he appears as a music producer. Finally, the rapper deactivated the account of two million followers within a day of being launched.