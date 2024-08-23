Mexico City.– Hundreds of white cowboy hats in the audience, alluding to her album Cowboy Carter, give the main clue of the night: Beyoncé could be the surprise star at the Democratic National Convention in the US.

TMZ reported that the singer will make a surprise appearance on the last night of the convention, this Thursday, where Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the official nomination of the Democratic Party to be its next presidential candidate.

Harris chose Beyoncé’s “Freedom” as her campaign theme song several weeks ago, with the singer’s permission. The song has been heard everywhere throughout the convention, prompting speculation that Jay-Z’s wife might perform during tonight’s closing remarks.

TMZ, citing multiple confidential sources, reported that the Chicago Police Department was on high alert while providing security at the United Center, where the convention closing ceremony will take place.

“Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at tonight’s Democratic National Convention. I’m guessing it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. Disappointing, I know!” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney jokingly wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account Thursday. Stephanie Newton-Azorr, a delegate from Oregon, addressed the rumored appearance by Beyoncé, saying the obvious choice would be for her to perform “Freedom” live. “I know she can also mobilize her fan base and help get people out to vote. People listen to Beyoncé. They listen to her when she speaks,” the delegate told The Hill.