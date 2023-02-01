After seven long years Beyoncé returns to the stage with a new World Tour. At the moment, however, no dates in Italy

Queen B is back. After the extraordinary success of her latest album, Renaissancereleased in 2022, Beyoncé has in fact announced his new and highly anticipated tour: the Renaissance World Tour 2023.

BEYONCÈ REINASSANCE TOUR 2023: EUROPEAN STAGES — Queen Bey announced her new World Tour with a post "shimmery" (she reused the same look sported on the cover of Renaissance) posted on Instagram, accompanied by a clean and essential caption: "Renaissance World Tour 2023". The tour will start on May 10 in Stockholm and will end on September 27 in New Orleans, touching several countries in Europe, North America and Australia. However, Italy is not on the list, at least for the moment (even if, according to the people of social networks, Queen Bey could "release" dates in Rome and Milan). fans of Beyoncé however they will be able to console themselves by taking part in one of the European dates of the tour, taking advantage of the opportunity to organize a well-deserved little trip. This is where the Renaissance World Tour 2023 in Europe:

Stockholm , Friends Arena May 10;

, May 10; Brussels , Baudoin Stadium May 14;

, May 14; Cardiff , Principality Stadium May 17;

, May 17; Edinburgh , Murrayfield May, 20th;

, May, 20th; Sunderland , Stadium Of Light May 23;

, May 23; Paris , Stade de France May 26;

, May 26; London , Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 29 and 30 May, 2 June;

, 29 and 30 May, 2 June; Lyon , Groupama Stadium June 6;

, June 6; Marseille , Orange Velodrome June 11th;

, June 11th; Colony , Rheinenergiestadion June 15;

, June 15; Amsterdam , JC Arena 17 and 18 June;

, 17 and 18 June; Hamburg , Volksparkstadion June 21st; Frankfurt , Deutsche Bank Park June 24;

, June 21st; , June 24; Warsaw, PGE NardowyJune 27;

Renaissance World Tour 2023: WHERE TO BUY TICKETS — At the moment, only the dates of the are available on Beyoncé's official website Renaissance World Tour 2023. THE tickets indeed they are not yet available for purchase and has not yet been specified when they go on sale nor how much they will cost. What is certain is that immediately after the announcement Queen B's army of fans has knocked out the singer's official website, which went haywire for about ten minutes, as testified by the users themselves on Twitter. It will be that the singer's fans have been waiting for this announcement for seven years: Beyoncé's last solo tour dates back to 2016. In 2018, however, the pop star had traveled the world with her husband Jay-Z for a reboot of On the run.