For decades, Beyoncé has not seen her crown as one of the great black singers in the world jeopardized. In the second part of his announced trilogy Renaissance, Cowboy Carter, has once again set a new challenge: embracing country music. A project that was born after feeling rejection by the major spheres of country, and with which she also wanted to reclaim her origins as a Texan (she was born in Houston in 1981). “The criticism I had to endure when I entered this genre forced me to overcome the limitations that were imposed on me. This second act is the result of challenging myself and taking my time to bend and mix genres to create this work,” the American artist said through a statement on her Instagram, where he accumulates 319 million followers. The message was accompanied by a photograph in which he is riding a horse, wearing a cowboy, He raises a huge American flag and explains how the idea for his new album came about.

The singer had been teasing new music for months. The last one, during the Super Bowl intermission last February, with an advertisement broadcast after Usher's performance, in one of the moments with the most viewers watching television in the United States. And you can already deduce what the style that can be heard on the new album will be like; after the artist has released two country-style singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, which are part of the skeleton of his new work—which will not see the light of day until next March 29—. And Beyoncé has already placed one of her advance singles on the country music podium: “I feel honored to be the first black woman with the single number one on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that within a few years the mention of an artist's race, when it comes to the liberation of musical genres, will be irrelevant.”

“I have some surprises on the album, and I've collaborated with some brilliant artists that I deeply respect. I hope you can hear my heart and my soul, and all the love and passion that I have poured into every detail and every sound,” the artist continued in her message, in which she explains that the soul and inspiration of this new work “It was born out of an experience I had years ago where I didn't feel welcome… and it was very clear that I wasn't.”

It was in 2016, during the CMAs (the Country Music Awards), one of the most important events of this genre. At the event, the organizing team commissioned Beyoncé to perform with the group The Chicks – previously known as the Dixie Chicks. The Tejano's show contributed to one of the most viewed minutes of the awards in their history, but it also provoked a fierce reaction from followers of this musical genre, who called the artist far from representing country music. Months after the performance, Natalie Maines, the lead singer of The Chicks, confirmed during an interview that the CMA “came in” and removed the video of the performance online after receiving racist backlash from the public. Given the wave of criticism that the music academy received for removing it, it republished it within 24 hours, and although it was not found on any of the internet platforms, the executive director of CMA, Sarah Trahern, sentenced in the newspaper The New York Times that they “never contributed to that removal,” and that they continued to wait for approval from Beyoncé's team to post the lost content.

Beyoncé has spent five years working on her latest album: “Because of that experience, I got more into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated much of their lives to educating our musical history.” It is clear that at 42 years old she is at a peak moment in her career, and the almost 90,000 comments from his fans on the publication from Instagram confirm that they are looking forward to March 29 to listen to their album. “This is not a country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act II COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with all of you! “, concludes in the message of the artist with the most Grammy awards in history: she is 32.