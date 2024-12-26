Beyoncé conquers the NFL Christmas game with a performance worthy of the Super Bowl

Riding a white horse and dressed as a cowgirl, Beyoncé appeared at halftime of the NFL Christmas game to offer a show with a Super Bowl flavor. Since Netflix announced that it would broadcast live for the first time the American football games on December 25, which this time were Texans-Ravens and Steelers-Chiefs, eyes were on the artist, in charge of a halftime performance that is only usual in the final of the competition. The expectations have been successfully exceeded.

“It is fair that we do Texas Hold ‘Em for the first time in Texas on Christmas,” Beyoncé proclaimed near the end of her small concert for the more than 70,000 people gathered at NRG Stadium for Texans-Ravens. Breaking away from the custom that prevails at the Super Bowl performance, in which the artist pays tribute to his musical catalog by singing his biggest hits, Beyoncé focused exclusively on his latest album, Cowboy Carterto perform for the first time the most acclaimed songs of his country work.

The artist began her performance with the promotional song 16 Carriegeswhich he continued with blackbiird accompanied by Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy. They would not be the only guests of the show. Right after singing Ya Ya and sneak the topic My House from the disk Renaissancethe artist took Shaboozey to the field to Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’ and Post Malone for his Levi’s Jeans. Beyoncé also dared with her version of Jolene and closed with the hit Texas Hold ‘Em.

The one from Houston chooses her hometown to make the debut of her country album in terms of performances. The album, which has been more successful in the media conversation than in sales, is in the middle of the Grammy campaign, competing for a total of 11 gramophones. However, the one that the singer most craves is the Grammy for album of the year, a recognition that has eluded her despite being the person most awarded by the Recording Academy. This show will serve to put the work back in the limelight for the gala on February 2.

On the other hand, the performance for the NFL Christmas game has managed to dominate social networks and give a lot of publicity to Netflix, which has paid up to 150 million dollars to broadcast both games, which can make this performance a recurring event year after year. anus. While until now the normal thing was a Super Bowl halftime show, this could popularize a new and second performance for Christmas, making it possible for established artists who have already done the Super Bowl, such as Beyoncé, to repeat in this new space.

Mariah Carey opened the broadcast

The first NFL broadcast on Netflix in television history, broadcast in more than 190 countries and in five languages, was inaugurated by Mariah Carey just before the Steelers-Chiefs match. He did it with his classic carol All I Want for Christmas Is Youwhich has become a hit that dominates the charts every time this time of year arrives.

Netflix, which has a contract of three years with the NFL, seeks to take advantage of football and music. That is why the platform has announced that it is preparing a special with a performance by Beyoncé. It is unknown if it will only be the artist’s fifteen minutes on the field or if there will also be unpublished images of the rehearsals and the preparation of the show, but what does seem to be clear is that we are facing the beginning of a new Christmas tradition.